Africa Must Lead Its Own Peace Agenda - Veep

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has indicated that Africa must take full charge of its peace and security agenda to secure its future.

She said the continent could no longer afford to be a bystander in global affairs and must instead act as a confident and proactive force.

This was contained in a speech read on her behalf by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Alex Segbefia, during the 14th Graduation Ceremony of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra.

The ceremony, held on the theme: 'Building African Agency for Peace and Security in a Changing World,' marked the graduation of 37 students from the MA in Gender, Peace and Security, 63 from the MA in Conflict, Peace and Security, and one PhD graduate in International Conflict Management.

Mr. Segbefia praised KAIPTC for its significant contribution to peace and stability on the continent, describing the Centre as a beacon of excellence whose work continues to raise Ghana's international reputation.

He added that the government remained committed to strengthening the Centre through institutional and infrastructure development, noting that completion of the KAIPTC complex would expand its training capacity and deepen regional cooperation.

He stressed that real peace was not only the end of conflict but also the presence of justice, opportunity, and access for all.

The guest speaker, Emmanuel Habuka Bombande, urged graduates to apply their knowledge to strengthen Ghana's peace and stability, warning that rising global and regional tensions show why Africa must build stronger systems for conflict prevention.

He said the world was witnessing increasing violations of the UN Charter, diminishing global cooperation and growing proxy wars, especially in Africa, which have made conflicts difficult to resolve.

The speaker also noted that the spillover of violence and refugee movements continued to threaten regional stability, yet West Africa had not demonstrated sufficient political will to reform ECOWAS to effectively prevent and manage conflicts.

Mr. Bombande reminded Ghanaians that being seen as a peaceful nation should not lead to complacency, as internal disputes, mainly chieftaincy and land conflicts, remained major threats to stability.

He cautioned against political interference in traditional leadership matters, saying such actions fuel tension and prolong disputes.

Mr. Bombande further underscored the need for strict adherence to judicial processes in resolving these issues while maintaining ongoing dialogue to build trust within communities.

The Acting Commandant of KAIPTC, Air Commodore David A. Akrong, congratulated the graduates for their discipline, resilience and hard work.

He said their achievements represent the Centre's mission of producing thought leaders who can address Africa's complex and evolving peace and security challenges.

While celebrating their academic success, he reminded them that graduation marked the beginning of their responsibility as agents of change.

He also urged them to bring fresh ideas, creativity and courage to the continent's efforts to build lasting peace.

He explained that KAIPTC seeks to reshape global security knowledge by placing African realities at the centre.

Mr. Akrong added that the Centre's postgraduate programmes, launched in 2011, have helped establish KAIPTC as a leading institution for training, research and policy support in African peace and security.