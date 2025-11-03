Nigeria: Ex-Imo Deputy Governor, Madumere, Loses Father

Deep mourning has engulfed the entire Ezi-Mbieri autonomous community in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State, following the demise of His Royal Highness, Eze Henry Anoruo Madumere.

The monarch who joined his ancestors at the age of 93 was the father of the former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere.

The incident was made known through a statement made available to newsmen by the first son of the late traditional ruler, Prince Chijioke Madumere.

According to him, the monarch's reign was characterized by the fear of God, peace, wisdom, and fatherly guidance to his subjects. He urged the community to put the Madumere royal dynasty in their prayers as they pass through this period.

Consequently, following the official declaration of the passage of His Royal Highness, Anoruo Madumere, the interim leadership of the community, led by the president-general, Emmanuel Ihentuge, in conjunction with the Royal Cabinet members and Eze In Council, announced a period of mourning across Ezi-Mbieri.

They stressed that during this period, all major community activities, celebrations, including pending elections, and social gatherings, are suspended until after the burial rites of the late monarch.

"The Eze-In-Council shall continue to operate in its advisory capacity, while Chief Vincent Oparaji, the Palace Secretary, has been appointed to serve as the regent of the community.

"Similarly, Mrs. Ebere Nwaneri has been reappointed as Acting Women Leader, and Comrade Uche Agoha as Acting Youth Leader, both to serve until the conclusion of the burial rites".

In his comment, the president-general highlighted that a burial committee would be constituted to plan and coordinate the funeral arrangements of the departed royal father, Eze Anoruo Madumere.

Speaking, the former deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, described his late father as a God-fearing and compassionate personality who loved humanity deeply.

Prince Madumere prayed for divine wisdom, strength and courage for the royal family and the entire kingdom to bear the irreparable loss.

The former deputy governor assured that the date for the burial ceremony of the departed monarch would be announced in due course.