Nigeria: Use Every Opportunity to Unify Citizens, Jibrin Tells Nigerians

Nigerians have been urged to seize every opportunity that comes their way to unite and promote unity among citizens.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who stated this, also rallied support for the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, in the 2026 governorship poll for his immense efforts at transforming the state.

He spoke in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state at the weekend after being conferred with a Chieftaincy title, Agba Akin of Iyin Kingdom.

Jibrin said that Nigerians, coming together in unity irrespective of their tribes, religion, and culture, will bring development and progress to the country.

Aside Jibrin, others honoured with the Chieftaincy title of the town include the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele Olu-omo of Iyin Kingdom, former Governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, as Asiwaju of Iyin Kingdom, Senator Tunde Ipinsagba as Aare Bobajiroro of Iyin Kingdom, among others, while the Senator representing Ogun West and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola, graced the occasion with his colleagues.

While praising Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaye, for organising what he called mini-Nigeria, he said that the event showcased the nation's cultural diversity and unity.

According to him, "Besides that, at the event we attended, I must commend the Kabiyesi because, as I said, it was like a mini-Nigeria, every tribe was represented: the Hausas, the Igbos, the Itsekiris, the Urhobos and many others. Almost all ethnic groups were present.

"And this is precisely what we want in this country, events that promote unity, encourage us to visit one another, and strengthen our sense of nationhood. Beyond that, the ceremony itself was a vast and impressive tourist attraction. It beautifully showcased our heritage and tradition, very colourful and symbolic.

"So, I commend the Kabiyesi and the people who made it possible. It was a reflection of Nigeria's unity in diversity, and that is what we need to keep encouraging. Everyone should feel at home wherever they find themselves in this country. I also commend the Kabiyesi for sustaining this yearly event, and I promise to attend again next year. We truly enjoyed our time in the state".

The Deputy Senate President, who called for continued support for the Oyebanji government, said, "My message is simple: Vote for the governor. He has done very well and continues to deliver impressive results. What more could anyone ask for? The essence of leadership is to provide for the people, bring prosperity and drive development, and that's exactly what he's doing. The federal government is also supporting the sub-nationals. Look at the new university, the University of Iyin, which the Senate Leader has brought here".

Addressing the gathering, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele described the Chieftaincy title as both a challenge and an opportunity to contribute more to the town's growth and development.

Bamidele, who represents the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, promised further to contribute his quota to the advancement of Iyin-Ekiti.

For his part, Senator Solomon lauded the people of Iyin-Ekiti on the epic and historic celebration and commended Bamidele for his tireless commitment to community advancement and grassroots empowerment.

In his address, the Oluyin of Iyin Kingdom, Oba Adeola Ajakaye, highlighted a series of remarkable achievements recorded in recent years, including infrastructural renewal, advancements in education, and improvements in healthcare.