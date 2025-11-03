Liberia: 'Labour Ministry Extends Vacation Jobs Program Across the Country'

MONROVIA — The Liberian Government, through the Ministry of Labour, has announced the expansion of the annual students' vacation jobs program to all fifteen geographic Sectors of the country. The program currently benefits three counties: Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Grand Cape Mount. Labour Minister Hon. Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr. announced the expansion of the annual students' vacation jobs program over the weekend, when he spoke at a formal program organized by the management of Orange GSM Company to certificate about 20 student beneficiaries of the program, seconded to the company. A Labour Ministry press release issued over the weekend quotes the Minister as thanking Orange GSM Company for the exceptional reception accorded the Ministry, when it sent the students to the entity for the program. He cautioned the student beneficiaries to make use of the knowledge gained during the tenure of their vacation job exercise at Orange, disclosing the expansion of the program to the remaining 12 counties effective next year, 2026 vacation period. The Labour Minister lauded Orange GSM Company for being the singular entity, among several others to organize a special certification program for the student beneficiaries of the Government Annual Students Vacation Job Program, ascribing its success to the tremendous support of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai,whom he described as "a proud product and Architect of the program".

Earlier, two officials of the company John Stewart, Manager Representative and Shem Saywrane, Talent Management Supervisor both expressed delight in the students' outstanding performance and assured Minister Kruah of the company's determination to continue support to the initiative. for their parts, representatives of the vacation jobs beneficiaries, Salome Peters, Aaron Dorbor and Mercy Jefferson commended Minister Kruah for their selection and appealed to Orange Management to consider recruiting a few of them for permanent job placement. In a related development, Labour Minister Kruah has challenged the management of a foreign owned logistics company, Africa Global Logistics (AGL) to ensure the training and transition of Liberian staff to managerial positions. The Labour Ministry press release disclosed that Minister Kruah sounded the call over the weekend, when he spoke at the award and certification program for several Liberian employees of AGL in Sinkor. Signed: E. Frederick Baye-Deputy Director of Communications and Public Affairs.