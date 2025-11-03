Liberia: Korea Aluminum Association Hosts Knowledge-Sharing Workshop to Empower Liberian Students

MONROVIA — The Korea Aluminum Association in Liberia has concluded a one-day knowledge-sharing workshop designed to educate university students on emerging opportunities across various sectors.

The event, held at the University of Liberia auditorium on Tuesday, brought together students from several universities across the country. The interactive workshop aimed to broaden participants' understanding of key development areas and inspire them to explore new career and innovation pathways.

Speaking to reporters, the President of the Korea Aluminum Association in Liberia, Mr. Fredrick Krah, said the initiative is part of the organization's ongoing effort to share experiences and practical knowledge with young Liberian students.

"Our goal is to help students understand the vast opportunities available in areas that are shaping the future." Krah stated. Krah said his organization want to motivate young people to take advantage of these opportunities and apply the knowledge gained to contribute to national development. During the workshop, experts delivered presentations on topics such as the Digital Capital Market, Drug Awareness, Agriculture, and Diplomacy.

Each session provided participants with valuable insights into the growing importance of innovation, social responsibility, and international collaboration in today's global economy. A lively question-and-answer session followed the presentations, allowing students to engage directly with facilitators and clarify misconceptions on issues raised during the discussions.

The workshop marks the third edition of the knowledge-sharing series organized by the Korea Aluminum Association in Liberia. According to Mr. Krah, the program has been well-received by students and has contributed significantly to bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical experience.

He further announced that the Association plans to extend the initiative to the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) in the coming days, as part of its broader goal to reach more institutions and impact a larger number of students across Liberia. Mr. Krah concluded by reaffirming the organization's commitment to youth empowerment and education, emphasizing that partnerships between institutions and industries are key to unlocking Liberia's potential in the years ahead.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.