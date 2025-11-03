MONROVIA — TheForest Development Authority (FDA) hosts the National Forest Forum, a gathering of sector experts, businesses, civil society organizations, climate enthusiasts, and government officials, to evaluate Liberia's forest potential, challenges in management, and its contribution to the national socioeconomic and environmental agenda. With Technical Support from the civil society activist, Dominic T. Johns, Team Lead of Champions for Change and Convener of the REDD+ Technical Working Group (RTWG), the FDA anticipates a resolution or outcome of the meeting that generates attractions for investment in the sector.

Happening on November 3-5, 2025, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, the forum is structured to allow knowledge sharing, partnership, program evaluation, and building technical cooperation. The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) is taking the lead in shaping the nation's forest agenda under the leadership of Hon. Rudolph J. Merab, Managing Director.

The forum, themed "Leveraging Liberia's Forest for Economic, Social, and Environmental Sustainability," will convene over 150 participants from government, civil society, the private sector, academia, and international partners to advance inclusive dialogue and action for sustainable forest management.

Mr. Johns's continued technical leadership and coordination skills have been instrumental in supporting the FDA, aligning the forum's objectives with Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID 2025-2029), emphasizing land governance, gender inclusion, climate finance, and inter-agency collaboration. Reflecting on the forum's importance, Mr. Johns noted: "Liberia's forests are not just national assets; they are global treasures. This forum gives us a shared platform to renew our collective commitment to sustainable forest management, build stronger partnerships, and position our forests as drivers of inclusive economic growth and climate resilience."

The Liberia National Forest Forum 2025 will conclude with the adoption of a National Declaration and Action Plan, charting concrete steps and partnerships among the Government of Liberia, civil society organizations, local communities, development partners, and the private sector, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Liberia's forests.