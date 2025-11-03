Nigeria: Utme 2025 - JAMB Extends Admissions Timeline for Public Universities

Public universities were initially asked to conclude admissions deadlines by 31 October and 30 November for private universities.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the deadline given to Nigerian federal universities to conclude the admissions process for the 2025/2026 academic year.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said the extension followed appeals by the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) and the introduction of 229 new academic programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on 29 October.

"Admissions into those programmes are just being scheduled," JAMB said.

Initial deadline, New timeline

Earlier this year, stakeholders at the JAMB policy meeting, which featured the heads of all tertiary institutions in the country, had agreed to certain timelines for institutions to conclude admission processes.

At the meeting held on 18 July, federal universities were asked to conclude admissions deadlines by 31 October and 30 November for private universities.

All other institutions, including polytechnics and colleges of education, must complete their admission process by 31 December.

The timeline was set following appeals by polytechnics and colleges of education, who said they only get candidates after the universities finish their admission processes.

As a result, federal universities are expected to have concluded their admissions.

However, JAMB said the new deadline for federal and state universities is now Monday, 17 November. The deadline for other institutions remains unchanged.

"AVCNU has specially appealed for extension due to the disruption caused by a number of factors, including a court order directing that the status quo should remain on the 2025/26 admission list, which was only clearly lifted by the same court on 28 October," JAMB said.

"While expressing appreciation to all institutions for their tireless efforts and cooperation in meeting the initial target date, the board wishes to emphasise that this new deadline is final and must be strictly adhered to."