Liberia: 'A Life of Loyalty'

Monrovia — Mr. Browne, in his late 60s, was pronounced dead on Thursday, 31st October 2025, upon arrival at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital after he passed out near the TECHNO mobile store on the Capitol Bye-Pass. He was on his way to work that evening.

He joined New Dawn (Searchlight Communications Inc.) in 2011 and has been a dedicated servant until his demise.

Mr. Browne was one of the longest-serving editors at New Dawn. He joined the paper one year after it was established on November 9, 2009, and launched on January 22, 2010.

"Mr. Browne was so loyal, and he cannot be replaced," Mr. Othello B. Garblah, CEO of Searchlight Communication Inc., Publisher and Managing Editor of the New Dawn Newspaper, said in broken words at JFK.

"He was a true follower; he knew what his boss wanted and never argued with his judgment," Mr. Garblah added.

The late Browne had many sympathizers. Journalists, especially employees of the New Dawn Newspapers, expressed deep shock at his passing. Publishers of various newspapers, including but not limited to The Analyst, Independent, Heritage, Hot Pepper, and The New Republic, have sent their condolences. Veteran Journalist Aaron Kollie also expressed his sympathy.

Other prominent leaders in society, such as Indian Businessman Mr. Jeety, Cllr. Medina Wesseh, Mr. Michael Shar, His Eminent Emmanuel Wettee of the Liberian Diaspora Advocacy Group, and dozens of followers of the New Dawn have all expressed their sympathies.

"Pa Brown, we talked at 2 pm, and you said you were on your way to the office. What went wrong? Please wake up," Naneka Hoffman, a reporter, said in tears.

To many of his staff, Mr. Browne lived an impactful life, nurturing and training most journalists.

"Colleagues, I still cannot believe Pa Brown is gone forever, hmm, Jesus. I didn't know how you left us. I'm still broken, going to JFK, escorting you as remains, signing not an autograph but a "DOA" for Pa Brown. I'm still speechless. Emmanuel Jipoh has written on social media about his time with the late Liberian journalist.

"Oh my gosh, Chief, what happened? He didn't show any signs of illness," Lewis Teah said.

"What, Jesus, Brigette, Edwin, Lincoln, and others broken in sorrow at the passing of their boss?

Additionally, social media was flooded with condolences, extending sympathy to the New Dawn family.

Mr. Browne had fallen off while heading to work along the Capitol bypass and was pronounced dead upon arrival at JFK.

In a note, New Dawn's management announced the death of Mr. Browne; all its employees and collaborators mourn the editor's passing with immense sorrow.

Meanwhile, the first family meeting of the late Mr. Jonathan Browne was held on Sunday at the family residence in Stephen Tolbert Estate, pending funeral arrangements. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.