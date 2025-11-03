Liberia: LLA Revokes Grand Gedeh County Development Grant Land Deed

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) has revoked a 500-acre Development Grant Deed previously issued to the Grand Gedeh County Local Government and dismissed four employees following an internal investigation that uncovered alleged misconduct, procedural breaches, and abuse of authority.

Speaking on Friday during a press briefing at the head office in Monrovia, Samuel F. Kpakio, the current Chair of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), said the decision was taken after it was discovered that Grand Gedeh County officials had entered into an unauthorized agreement to lease the land, located in B'hai Administrative District, to a foreign national from Burkina Faso.

According to him, this action violated established land administration procedures and disregarded the customary ownership rights of residents in Juzon Town.

As a result of these findings, two Grand Gedeh County land officials have been suspended, and four employees of LLA have been dismissed with immediate effect.

Those suspended include Mr. Pave Freeman, Grand Gedeh County Land Administrator, and Mr. David N. Togbasie, County Land Dispute Officer. The LLA said both officials allegedly misled its management during the processing of the revoked deed, resulting in serious procedural violations.

Meanwhile, four employees at the LLA headquarters, Mr. Paul A. Tolbert, Assistant Director for Alternative Dispute Resolution; Mr. James Perkins, Case Investigator; Mr. Earlyn O. Cooper, Database Officer; and Mr. Steve Kennedy, Assistant Director for Public Land Vetting, were dismissed for misconduct, misapplication, insubordination, and malpractice.

The LLA stated that the suspended and dismissed officials will remain under investigation as the Authority conducts a full-scale probe into their alleged roles. It added that the four dismissed employees have been referred to the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) for possible prosecution. The Authority also instructed them to surrender all government property, including official documents and equipment, to the Human Resource Division immediately.

However, some of the dismissed employees have described the LLA's decision as unfair and unjust. Speaking to this publication, one of the affected officials, Paul A. Tolbert, Assistant Director for Alternative Dispute Resolution, said he was shocked to receive his dismissal letter, claiming that the action was connected to an investigation he conducted under a previous LLA administration.

He argued that he only followed instructions from his superiors at the time and submitted his report through the proper channels.

Tolbert explained that the investigation involved a wetland area in Structure Creek, which is believed to be government property.

According to him, former Acting Chairperson Joe K. Williams ordered the probe, and the findings were submitted to his immediate supervisor, not the current LLA Chairperson. He said he was surprised that the new leadership linked him to the matter and dismissed him without hearing. Mr. Doe further alleged that his dismissal may have been influenced by misinformation and personal grievances within the institution.

The LLA, however, maintains that all actions were taken in full compliance with Liberia's labor laws, civil service regulations, and internal policies.

The Authority assured the public that due process was observed throughout the investigation and disciplinary proceedings, emphasizing its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the proper management of public lands. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.