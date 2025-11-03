Liberia - Lawmakers Climax Two-Day Consultative Review On Draft Bill to Ban Harmful Cultural Practices

Monrovia — The session, which commenced on Friday, was declared open by Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah, Chairperson of the Joint Committee, who noted that the proposed title of the bill appeared discriminatory.

She therefore proposed that the legislation be renamed: "An Act to Amend Chapter 4, Title 26 of the Penal Code of the Liberian Code Revised by Creating a New Sub-Chapter 'E' - The Women and Girls Protection Act of 2025."

Throughout the two-day engagement, experts made extensive presentations, followed by a panel session featuring rural women, civil society organizations (CSOs), and traditional leaders. The discussions centered on the impacts, challenges, and protection mechanisms for survivors of harmful practices.

Representatives from the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection emphasized the importance of safeguarding citizens--especially women and girls--from harmful cultural practices.

Serving as proxy for the Minister of Justice, Deputy Minister Cllr. Cora N. Hare Konuwa highlighted the need to balance cultural preservation with the protection of fundamental human rights.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the Women's Legislative Caucus, Rep. Ellen Attoh Wreh, welcomed the draft bill and called for thorough legislative scrutiny and inclusive stakeholder participation.

During the first session, Ms. Judy Gitau, Africa Regional Coordinator, delivered a presentation on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM): Legal and Policy Perspectives.

A representative from the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) also shared insights into Liberia's obligations under international human rights instruments, including CEDAW and the Maputo Protocol.

The Joint Committee is expected to validate its report and submit it to Plenary in the coming days for legislative consideration.

In her closing remarks, Rep. Briggs-Mensah extended gratitude to her colleagues, CSOs, rural women representatives, ActionAid Liberia, UN Women, the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia, and other partners for their active participation and support.

The consultative review served as a platform to strengthen the draft legislation for effective national implementation, reinforcing Liberia's commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and girls.