Liberia: Assistant Minister Johnson Urges Innovation, Courage, and Determination

Monrovia — The graduation is part of the nation's efforts to undergo digital transformation and catch up with global technology.

Addressing the 12th Convocation exercise of BlueCrest University, held at the Harvest-Inter-Continental Church in Congo Town, Assistant Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Post & Telecommunications, Nicholas N. Johnson, urged graduates to embrace innovation, courage, and determination as pillars of excellence.

Minister Johnson admonished Bluecrest University graduates to utilize the skills and knowledge they had acquired during their studies.

"Today is more than a celebration of academic achievement--it is a testament, friends, to your unwavering determination, visionary spirit, and courageous pursuit of excellence. As you don your caps and gowns, symbols of both closure and commencement, he said.

He informed the graduates that their graduation marks a path toward Liberia's digital transformation and that they must carry ingenuity and resilience.

Minister Johnson urged the graduates to use innovation and reshape the country's digital sector.

"You stand at the threshold of boundless possibility where artificial intelligence reshapes industries and environmental challenges demand bold innovation. Do not retreat from the unknown; lean into it, he urged.

He stressed the importance of information technology in today's nation-building and challenged graduates to use their acquired skills to build Liberia.

For her part, Dr. Srivara-Mangai urged the graduates to apply knowledge to create positive change and make a meaningful impact on society.

According to her, education is not merely about gaining knowledge; it is about utilizing it and making societal impact.

Dr. Mangai emphasized that the university takes pride in shaping graduates who are innovative, globally minded, and ethically responsible, while congratulating them on their achievement.

"It is with immense joy, pride, and my heartfelt congratulations to the graduating class of 2025 as the university celebrates yet another milestone," she said.

She further encouraged the class of 2025 to join the alumni community to continue inspiring and leading in diverse fields worldwide.

The president further inspired them to carry forward the values, integrity, creativity, and lifelong learning of BlueCrest University in all they do.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.