Liberia: Dillon & Freeman Tussle Over Govt Progress

Monrovia — The widely publicized debate was followed online, particularly on Facebook, where both politicians shared their perspectives on the state of affairs, captioned "what has changed over the last two years".

Over the weekend, Senator Dillon wrote on his official Facebook with a bold captioned title "What has Changed under two years, compared to previous years" and argued that the Unity Party government under the leadership of President Joseph N. Boakai has made significant changes in the lives of Liberians and the economy and international affairs.

But the opposition Movement for Progressive Change, Freeman, in a counter Facebook post, said nothing has changed under the UP government because education and unnecessary expenditure, especially regarding capital flight and imports, while the bread-and-butter issues remain.

Senator Dillon, in his write-up, stated that the UP government has made impactful changes, adding that the country's general peace and security are healthy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"So, the argument that 'nothing has changed' in nearly two years is simply the usual political cliche and is very 'lazy'!!! Yes, da me Darius Dillon ... say so !!!" He noted.

Despite not providing any data, he further indicated that the Liberia Electricity Cooperation (LEC) electricity supply is much more stable and expanding across the country, as many people and homes cannot even remember the last time they used, or even thought about using, their generators.

"What has changed under two years ... compared to previous years? Petroleum products ... are consistently stable on the market, with prices reduced. Rice, consistently stable on the market with reduced prices. Pipe-borne Water ...increasingly more available with low cost/fee and expanding across the country. Rebranded, positive international image and relations.

UN Security Council." Senator Dillon added.

The Senate Committee Chair on Foreign Affairs asserted that road networks, rehabilitation, and construction are changing across the country.

In the fight against corruption, he lamented that the government has also made changes, suspending and/or dismissing public officials, but more actions are expected and needed.

" Private sector jobs for qualified Liberians VERSUS sales of 'Work Permit' (Keen attention and focus needed here to provide private sector jobs). Illicit drugs are being fought intensely. Overall, less than 2 years show significant and positive progress, as well as departure from previous years of regression. And, with the steady and incremental progress under two years, year three and going forward should promise to see even more positive "change" and progress." He concluded.

But responding to Senator Dillon's assertions, Liberia businessman and politician Simeon Freeman maintained that nothing has changed under the leadership of President Joseph N. Boakai.

"This Is What We Mean When We Say - Nothing has changed. Two (2) years later, more than USD$1.5 billion spent, but education and high school dropouts dominate the high school teaching field. Bachelor's teaching, Bachelor's and Master's teaching, Master's. Poor educational infrastructure at all levels." He contended.

In the health sector, he argued that it remains poor and challenged, adding that there is one doctor to 5,000 patients, with a huge doctor-to-patient distribution disparity nationwide, while Health facilities are poorly funded and capacitated.

Mr. Freeman argued that there is no clear health improvement delivery plan aligned with funding sources.

"Rice - heavily imported from external sources and heavily dominated by foreigners, and no self-sufficiency framework aligned with funding sources. Imported rice hurts local farmers and jobs. LEC - Heavily dependent on power importation. Local power generation capacity is severely limited, and there is no plan for Liberian power self-sufficiency. No nation celebrates dependence on imported power, unless dummies lead that nation." Mr. Freeman stated.

Commenting on Jobs and private-sector investment, Mr. Freeman argued that the largest and only job-creation sector is the government, adding that the private Liberian industry is totally ignored and exploited solely for tax purposes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Major contracts are awarded to foreigners. A very high, detrimental lending rate of about 20% that kills local businesses. Foreign Travel - Boakai spends millions on foreign travel for photo opportunities while using resources much needed for local economic and infrastructure development." Mr. Freeman noted.

Responding to the senator's claims on the fight against drugs and substance abuse, Mr. Freeman noted that the Boakai administration spends $US10 million to protect itself but spends $3.4 million to fight drugs annually.

According to him, after the much-heralded drug march, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) received 15 pickups, delivered by the President, as though it were a significant step toward fighting illegal drug use.

" Corruption - Boakai built a $10 million estate in Foya just two years into his Presidency, but fired others for stealing, the height of deception, yet harmonized salaries remained unchanged. The list is endless. Follow me for more on the pretense and deception embodied in a President." He concluded. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.