Nigeria: NNPCL/Tepng Kickoff 2025 Football Tournament for Oml58 Host Communities in Rivers

Port Harcourt — TotalEnergies (EP) Nigeria Limited in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has kickoff the 2025 football tournament for OML58 host communities in Rivers State.

This year's tournament hosted at Obite Civic Centre in Egi clan, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers, is the 22nd edition of the annual football competition organised for the youths of the OML58 host communities.

The participating communities include; Abarikpo, Akabta, Akabuka, Amah, Ede, Erema, Ibewa, Idu, and Ihuaje.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Other participating communities include; Obagi, Obiyebe, Oboburu, Odiemerenyi, Ogbogu, Rumuekpe, Ubarama, Ubeta and Ubio.

In his opening speech, the Executive Director, JV Asset, Mr Obi Imemba, said the competition which began in 2002, is one of the ways the NNPCL/TEPNG JV promotes inclusiveness and fostering harmonious relationship among the youths of her host communities.

Represented by Dornu Kogam, General Manager, Community Affairs, Projects and Development, Imemba noted that the tournament has lived up to its expectation as the greatest sporting event in the OML58 area, and ONELGA at large

He explained that in line with United Nation Sustainable Goals, SDG 4 - Quality Education, the Joint Venture is determined to further develop through quality professional football training combined with rigorous academic exercise in one of the best football academies in Nigeria the best talents that would be identified in the competition.

Speaking on the theme of this year's tournament "Playing for Peace and Promoting Talents", Imemba said the tournament demonstrate the joint venture's determination to give back to the host communities and the country at large.

He urged the communities to sustain the peaceful atmosphere of the area, stressing that no community can develop without peace.

"Last year, we contracted the service of 'Talent Hunters' to identify good potentials among the players, three players were discovered and are undergoing training in professional football in an academy."

He said this year, more beneficiaries would be sent to the academy, while they continue to explore other opportunities for improvement.

He advised the participating teams not be pre-occupied with winning, rather focus on the theme of the event, "partnering in talents discovery", play in friendly manner and display their talent for easy identification by the talent scouts.

The executive director of JV Asset, expressed "last year, we recorded an unfortunate incident where two teams defaulted in the rules of the game and were suspended from the competition", warning that a repeat of such incident may lead to the expulsion of the team involved from the competition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He however, reassured the commitment of the NNPCL/TEPNG Joint Venture to continue identifying with the youths in their efforts to engage in purposeful endeavors, including sporting activities such as football.

In the opening match Abarikpo lost 1-2 to Odiemerenyi the defending champions.