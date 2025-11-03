Nigeria: NPFL - Remo Stars Crash in Kwara, Warri Wolves Hold Insurance

2 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By The Hangover of Failing

Continental campaign this season appears to still be affecting the form of NPFL defending champions, Remo Stars as the Ikenne Side lost 3-1 against Host Kwara United in Ilorin on Saturday.

The NPFL Match-day 11 encounter saw Junior Aimufua score a brace for Kwara with Babatunde Bright scoring the third goal.

Jabbar Malik got the consolation goal for Remo Stars in stoppage time.

The win moves Kwara United to fifth position on the log with 16 points from 11 games.

Elsewhere at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Bendel Insurance were held 1-1 draw by neighbors Warri Wolves.

Alex Oweilayefa gave Insurance the lead after nine minutes while Othuke Egbo restored parity for the visitors four minutes before the break.

Today, there will be eight games across the country in the Nigerian topflight with the Rivers United versus leaders Nasarawa the star fixture in Port Harcourt.

At Ibadan, Shooting Stars will be home to Katsina United while El Kanemi will battles Rangers. Lagos team, Ikorodu City will play host to Kun Khalifa.

It will be clash of familiar foes as former champions Enyimba take on Kano Pillars in their new home in Katsina.

Barau FC will host Wikki Tourists with Niger Tornadoes laying ambush for Abia Warriors.

