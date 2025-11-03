Ghana: Haruna Iddrisu Reaffirms Mahama Government's Commitment to Educational Projects

Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu has reiterated the government's determination to complete all ongoing and abandoned educational projects across the country while introducing new initiatives to improve access and quality.

In a Facebook post, the minister said he joined the chiefs and people of Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality and Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality to take part in activities aimed at transforming education in Ghana.

At Bimbilla, Mr. Iddrisu commissioned a two-storey girls' dormitory funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The project, which began under a previous administration, was completed by the government of President John Dramani Mahama.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He said President Mahama remains guided by Article 35(7) of the 1992 Constitution, which directs governments to continue and complete projects started by their predecessors.

From there, the minister proceeded to Salaga, where he cut sod for the construction of a state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Centre of Excellence.

The centre, he explained, will provide modern and industry-relevant skills training for young people in the area to help them contribute to national development.

"These projects underscore the unwavering dedication of the government of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to completing all ongoing and abandoned projects while introducing new initiatives that expand access and improve quality," Mr. Iddrisu said.

He added that under President Mahama's Reset Agenda, the government is focused on "restoring hope, rebuilding confidence, and creating a resilient economy that benefits everyone."

According to him, a dedicated TVET Fund and a National TVET Policy are being finalized to ensure sustainable financing and closer collaboration between training institutions and industry.

Mr. Iddrisu said he ended his day at T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, where he interacted with management, staff, and students to learn about their challenges and explore possible areas of support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He concluded his post by reaffirming the government's vision of building "a future where skills, innovation, and opportunity drive Ghana's inclusive growth."

By: Jacob Aggrey