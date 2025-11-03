Ghana: Abibitumi Series of Events Launches Under 'Decade of Our Repatriation' Initiative - Ghana's Great Brain Gain

3 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Under the banner of the Decade of Our Repatriation (D.O.O.R.), Abibitumi, has announced the Abibitumi Series of Events under the Decade of Our Repatriation (D.O.O.R.) initiative catalyzing the global repatriation movement.

The initiative reconnects the global Black diaspora with the continent through storytelling, creativity, and shared heritage.

The 2025 series unfolds in three landmark experiences:Abibitumi Abibifahodie Film Festival (Nov 28-30, 2025), Abibitumi Virtual Conference (Dec 5-7, 2025), Abibitumi Conference & Abibifahodie Festival (Dec 12-14, 2025).

Each event offers a unique gateway into Black identity and innovation, blending film, dialogue, music, art, and technology into one celebration of homecoming.

"This is more than an event series -- it's a movement of repatriation, a homecoming of spirit and action. When we remember, the Black people throughout the world reconnect," they added.

DO.O.R. invites attendees, partners, and media to join this journey, entreating them to register early through the official site, www.decadeofourrepatriation.com.

Also partners and sponsors could collaborate through sponsorships and activations via press@abibitumi.com to connect with Project Director, Siita Abubakari.

