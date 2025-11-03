Ghana: Eoco Refutes False Reportage of Negligence in Relation to Springfield Energy CEO's Alleged Arrest

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has dismissed claims of negligence in relation to the alleged arrest the Chief Executive Officer of Springfield Energy, Kevin Okyere in Dubai.

The allegation, published by an online news portal Novareport, suggested that the supposed arrest was linked to EOCO's failure to act on a petition about alleged fraud.

EOCO, however, says the report is completely false.

According to the agency, there are currently two active investigations involving Springfield Energy, one based on a petition against the company and another concerning a dispute between the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) and Springfield Energy.

EOCO explained that its policy is to complete investigations before making any arrests.

"Investigations must precede arrest, not the reverse," the Office stressed.

The agency described the BOST-Springfield case as a high-priority matter because of its potential effect on BOST's finances and the broader economy.

EOCO expressed disappointment that Novareport failed to verify the information before publication and urged the public to disregard the report.

It reaffirmed its commitment to investigating and prosecuting economic and organised crimes in Ghana, adding that both Springfield-related cases are being handled with diligence and fairness.

By: Jacob Aggrey