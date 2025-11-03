Ghana: Bridget Bonnie Appointed Head of Information At Ghana High Commission in the UK

Ghanaian media professional Bridget Bonnie-Agbenyor has been appointed as the Head of Information at the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

In a message shared on social media, Ms. Bonnie described the appointment as a "profound honour" and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve her country in such an important role.

"It is a profound honour to serve at the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland as the Head of Information. I am sincerely grateful for this privilege and remain deeply committed to advancing the Mission's communication and public diplomacy agenda," she wrote.

Ms. Bonnie said she looks forward to working under the leadership of Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, to help achieve the Mission's key goals and strengthen Ghana's image abroad.

She added that her work will align with the Resetting Agenda of President John Dramani Mahama, which focuses on national renewal, effective governance, and youth empowerment.

Bridget Bonnie expressed appreciation to President Mahama and all who contributed to her appointment.

She also thanked Ghanaians, especially the youth, for their encouragement and support.

"To my fellow Ghanaians and the teeming youth across the country, thank you for the love and support. Together, we will build the Ghana we want," she said.

Her appointment is seen as part of efforts to enhance Ghana's international communications and strengthen relations with the Ghanaian community in the UK and Ireland.