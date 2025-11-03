Ghana: Take Over Investigation Into Attacks On Naimos Director and Team - IGP Directs CID

3 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters to take over investigations into the attack on the Director of Operations of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and his team by thugs at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region.

Against this backdrop, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, who is alleged to have incited the mob and obstructed the NAIMOS team has been invited to assist ongoing investigation into the incident.

Preliminary investigation has established that on Saturday,November 1,2025, the NAIMOS Director and his team intercepted illegal miners operating near Bronikrom in the Ahafo Region and arrested some suspects.

Exhibits retrieved from them include a side- hang bag containing one (1) Smith & Wesson pistol, two (2) pistol magazines, twenty- one (21) rounds of 9mm ammunition, an unregistered Range Rover vehicle, an unregistered Toyota RAV4 vehicle and several mobile phones.

While the team were preparing to hand over the suspects to the Hwidiem Police Station, the MP reportedly arrived with a group of men and demanded their release.

When his demand was refused, the group forcibly removed the suspects' handcuffs and chased the NAIMOS team from the scene.

A mob numbering about 600, allegedly incited by the MP, later besieged the Hwidiem Police Station demanding the release of the miners and seized vehicles.

The crowd vandalized the Director's vehicle, damaged parts of the police station, and threatened to set it ablaze. Reinforcement teams from the Ahafo Regional Command were deployed to restore order and prevent further destruction.

Calm was eventually restored through the joint efforts of the police, the military, and the Zongo Chief of Hwidiem, who helped mediate the situation and facilitate the safe evacuation of the NAIMOS team.

The Chief's vehicle was damaged during the process, but no injuries were reported.

