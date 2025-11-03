Ghana: No Justice for Murdered Ghanaian Journalist As World Marks Day to End Impunity

Abuja — As the world marks yet another International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists without accountability for the killing of Ghanaian journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela, the Committee to Protect Journalists calls for global solidarity.

Divela, a member of the investigative outlet Tiger Eye PI, was murdered near his family home in Accra, Ghana's capital, in January 2019 after receiving threats.

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists is marked annually on November 2.

"Nearly seven years after journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela was shot and killed at close range, the Ghanaian authorities' failure to identify and hold accountable those responsible for this calculated murder is outrageous," said CPJ Africa Director Angela Quintal. "The lack of accountability in Divela's case, as in those of so many other Ghanaian journalists who have been attacked, deserves global attention. We call for press freedom advocates around the world to stand in solidarity with demands for justice."

In an October 9 interview, one of Divela's brothers, Kamilu Ibrahim Tahidu, told CPJ that his family remained hopeful that justice would be delivered, especially given Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama's pledge to ensure accountability. Tahidu and another of Divela's brothers faced threats after the killing for speaking out and calling for justice.

In the years since Divela's killing, several people have been arrested and then released in connection with the case. Last month, Ghana's attorney general closed the investigation into a suspect arrested in March due to insufficient evidence.

CPJ's email requesting comment from the attorney general's office did not receive a response and a phone number listed on the attorney general's website did not connect.

CPJ has documented a broad pattern of impunity for attacks on the press in Ghanaand wrote to Mahama about the country's press freedom record after he took office in January.