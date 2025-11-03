Liberia: Digital Week Panelist Wants Fourth Social Security Scheme to Empower Farmers

Speaking at Liberia Digital Week, technology entrepreneur Caesar Morris highlighted the urgent challenges facing Liberian farmers and called for immediate government action to strengthen the country's agricultural sector.

"Farmers are struggling and need urgent help," Morris said during the panel discussion. "It's time that policymakers take the lead and become intentional about strengthening the agricultural pillar of our economy. Food security is national security."

Morris emphasized that achieving sustainable food security in Liberia will require innovative financing solutions and the integration of farmers and informal sector workers into the national social protection system. He proposed leveraging the country's growing digital infrastructure to create a digital agricultural financing ecosystem that empowers smallholder farmers.

Under his proposal, the government could expand the existing National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) framework to include farmers and other informal workers. The current NASSCORP Act provides for three schemes -- Employment Injury, National Pension, and Welfare -- all primarily targeting the formal workforce, leaving millions of informal workers unprotected.

"These programs were designed primarily for the formal workforce, leaving out millions of Liberians in the informal sector," Morris said. "This exclusion contributes to the high poverty and mortality rates we see today."

To address the gap, Morris suggested a fourth scheme specifically targeting small farmers and informal workers. Under the model, self-employed individuals would contribute US$15 per month, split evenly between NASSCORP and a designated trust or bank. Funds in the trust would be invested in Central Bank of Liberia Treasury Bills, providing contributors with both savings growth and collateral to access agricultural loans. Upon retirement, contributors would receive an upfront cash benefit, while the NASSCORP portion would continue to service monthly pension payouts.

Morris cited similar social protection models in Kenya and Ghana as examples of successful implementation.

"Such a system could lift at least one million Liberians out of poverty," he said. "It's a win-win for both citizens and the government; the government could generate revenue from Treasury Bills while empowering farmers, traders, and other informal sector actors."

Drawing from his personal experience supporting local farmers, Morris added:

"I've worked closely with Liberian farmers, mostly women, helping them sell products ranging from palm oil to honey and eggs. They are hardworking but struggling. A scheme like this could change their lives."

He further emphasized the role of digital technology in making the scheme practical. Mobile money services would allow informal sector participants to contribute monthly or quarterly from anywhere in the country, check balances, and even apply for loans directly from their phones.

Speaking to the media on the sideline, Morris warned:

"Food security is national security. Most unemployed young people in Liberia are vulnerable to manipulation and temptations. Look around you -- people are living on just one meal a day, some without access to healthcare. Aid is drying up at an alarming rate. It is time that our leaders leverage digital infrastructure to empower citizens."

The call for stronger support for farmers was echoed by Josephine Francis, President of the Farmers Union Network, who stressed the need for greater investment in agricultural development and farmer empowerment.

Liberia Digital Week, co-hosted by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MoPT) in partnership with the World Bank, showcased the country's progress in building a more connected, inclusive, and digitally resilient future.

Caesar Morris is the Co-founder of BanJooSuperStore.com, a Liberian e-commerce platform that strengthens the Made-in-Liberia value chain by connecting local producers to buyers through centralized online shopping and on-demand delivery services, bridging the gap between technology and economic empowerment.