West Africa: Ecowas Boosts Trade Using Sigmat Between Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea & Liberia

Dr. Kalilou Sylla, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture is optimistically that the deployment of the automated regional transit solution - also referred to as the Interconnected system for the management of goods in transit (SIGMAT) between Cote d'ivoire, Guinea and Liberia will bolster trade and improve local revenues in the three countries.

In a statement delivered on his behalf by Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, at the launch of the deployment in Monrovia, Dr. Sylla explained that the role of an efficient transit regime in the facilitation of international trade is borne out by numerous international instruments.

With the West African sub region's economic integration dependent largely on how efficiently goods cross our various borders from one member state to another, Dr. Sylla pointed out that the management of transit is very critical to the economic development of the community.

He noted that the launch of SIGMAT and the subsequent progressive deployment in member states represent a major step in the efforts of the community to overhaul the entire transit arrangement in West Africa with the view to making it more efficient and attractive to the private sector, international investor community and the customs administrations in the region.

Most importantly so, Dr. Sylla emphasized that the deployment of SIGMAT between Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Liberia, is a testament to the fact that ECOWAS is concerned about all trade corridors in the region and will continue to support all member states in their efforts to achieve full connectivity and enhance the fluidity of cross-border trade along transit corridors in the Community.

According to him, the electronic exchange of transit messages and the availability of advance cargo information, Customs administrations involved in a transit operation are advantaged by having control over the transit regime to minimize cargo diversion and its attendant negative effects.

'SIGMAT is a home-grown solution to address community challenges.

I am happy to note that almost all ECOWAS member states have installed SIGMAT in their Customs systems with a few yet to operationalize it. The full benefits of SIGMAT can be obtained when all member states have installed and deployed the transit solution along all the transit corridors in the region,' said Dr. Sylla in the statement delivered by Madam Nkrumah.

In a bid to achieve this seamless connectivity in the ECOWAS region, where all countries are connected to each other, the ECOWAS envoy encouraged all member states to be connected to the SIGMAT e-Hub at the Community Computer Centre in Lome, to ensure that all member states have two levels of connectivity for operational stability, reliability and efficiency.

The ECOWAS diplomat extolled the efforts of the Director General of Customs of Cote d'Ivoire, General D.A. Pierre Alphonse and his administration, for the pioneering role and the collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission in the deployment of SIGMAT throughout the Community.

He also commended the Directors General of Customs of Liberia and Guinea for working tirelessly to ensure that the trade corridors linking the three member states are fully interconnected to facilitate trade.

Also in remarks, Mr. Saa Saamoi, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Customs Commissioner, asserted that this initiative marks a significant step toward modernizing and harmonizing transit systems across the ECOWAS region, with Liberia joining Guinea and other administrations in adopting the platform.

He emphasized that SIGMAT is designed to enhance transparency, reduce delays, strengthen border management, and improve trade security, highlighting the commitment to regional integration and digital transformation.

By adopting SIGMAT, Saamoi maintained that Liberia is joining its neighbors in implementing a platform designed to enhance transparency, reduce clearance time, and strengthen border management and trade security.

'The implementation of SIGMAT in Liberia demonstrates our commitment to regional integration and the digital transformation of customers.'

The event brought together stakeholders from Liberia's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Liberia Revenue Authority, business community, amongst others.

Liberia's Deputy Minister for Commerce and Trade at Liberia's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Wilmot A. Reeves pledged the ministry's commitment in ensuring that the process is successful.

"The launch of this platform is in line with the government's agenda. The government intends to go digital with many of its priorities. We want to express our gratitude to ECOWAS for supporting this initiative," Minister Reeves said.

He said the ministry is committed to ensuring that trade facilitation becomes a reality in the subregion, thereby making sure that the private sector utilize services and help to grow this economy.