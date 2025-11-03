Liberia: Libenergy Endeavors to Improve Electricity in Maryland, River Gee - Upgrades Infrastructure

3 November 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Edward D Stemn

Residents of Maryland and River Gee counties are set to benefit from improved electricity service as LIBENERGY undertakes a major rollout of new transmission poles and expands its metering system. The initiative is designed to enhance service reliability and address longstanding power disruptions in the region.

The utility recently installed 3,000 new energy meters, covering more than half of Maryland County's electricity customers. Manager Henry Gahie Hodge said the expanded metering will improve billing accuracy while enabling consumers to better track their electricity usage, promoting accountability and efficiency.

A central component of the upgrade involves replacing aging, makeshift wooden poles--which have been linked to frequent outages and safety hazards--with durable metal structures. The replacement is expected to provide the community with a more stable and secure power supply.

To support these improvements, LIBENERGY has acquired a new Toyota Hilux 4x4 pickup, which will enhance the company's capacity to conduct rapid field maintenance and repairs.

Despite these advances, power interruptions remain a challenge due to legacy issues dating back to the network's initial installation by contractor COMPTREND in 2017. Faulty insulators and connectors have continued to undermine system reliability since its connection to the West Africa Power Pool. Hodge described these inherited faults as "persistent challenges" but assured customers that ongoing efforts are aimed at resolving them.

LIBENERGY is also working closely with the Liberia Electricity Corporation to expand service to communities that were previously left off the original grid. "We are working frantically to connect every community and ensure no one is left in the dark," Manager Hodge affirmed.

As LIBENERGY continues with infrastructure upgrades and network repairs, residents of Maryland and River Gee counties can expect more dependable electricity, improved service quality, and a higher standard of living in the near future.

