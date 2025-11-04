Gambian Women Still Face Barriers to Equality in Education, Employment, and Participation in Politics

Most citizens say police and courts should do more to protect women and girls against discrimination and harassment.

Key findings

In the Gambia, women are less likely than men to have progressed to secondary school (41% vs. 47%), and 45% of women lack formal education altogether. o Most Gambians (89%) say it is rare or unheard of for families to prioritise boys' education over girls', but 9% say this happens frequently. o Two in 10 citizens (20%) say schoolgirls "often" or "always" face discrimination, harassment, and requests for sexual favours from their teachers.

Among working-age adults, men are more likely than women to have full-time jobs (36% vs. 22%). o Women's lack of necessary education or skills and a lack of childcare are the main barriers for women's entry and advancement in the workplace, according to respondents. o One-fifth (20%) of respondents report that husbands or family members "often" or "always" prevent women from taking paid employment.

A majority (58%) of Gambians say women should have the same chance as men of being elected to public office. But this represents a decline of 17 percentage points in support for gender fairness in politics compared to 2018. o Men are 14 percentage points less likely than women to endorse equal opportunity in politics (51% vs. 65%).

Two in 10 Gambians (20%) say women "often" or "always" experience sexual harassment in public spaces such as in markets, on the street, and in public transport. o Almost half (47%) of citizens say women and girls are likely to be believed if they complain about discrimination or harassment, but 50% disagree.

Almost three-fourths (73%) of Gambians say the police and courts should do more to protect women and girls against discrimination and harassment.

Gender inequality is often rooted in cultural beliefs, norms, values, and social structures that disadvantage women and limit their ability to participate fully in society, stifling the realisation of their human potential. Advancing gender equality is critical for promoting inclusive growth and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as for supporting the Gambia's recovery-focused National Development Plan (2023-2027) (Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, 2024).

In the Gambia, gender disparities persist in leadership, education, and access to employment and economic opportunities despite legislative efforts such as the Women's Act (2010) (Office of the Vice President and Ministry for Women Affairs, 2010) and alignment with international frameworks such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women. The recent launch of the 10-year National Gender Policy (Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, 2024) is expected to strengthen efforts to promote gender equality and advance women's rights.

Cultural norms and values continue to pose barriers to progress. Deeply embedded practices restrict girls' opportunities to pursue higher education, shape career choices, and limit aspirations in male-dominated fields. The challenges are particularly acute in provincial areas, where socio-cultural practices such as early marriage constrain access to education.

The Gambia continues to perform poorly on the Global Gender Index, ranking 110th out of 146 countries (World Economic Forum, 2024). Women lag behind on several key indicators: They hold only 8.6% of parliamentary seats and 31.4% of senior and middle management positions (World Bank, 2024). Financial inclusion remains limited, with just 15% of women having access to formal financial services, compared to 23% of men (FinMark Trust, 2019). Educational gaps are also significant, and many jobs held by women are concentrated in informal sectors such as services, sales, and agriculture (Gambia Bureau of Statistics, 2023).

This Afrobarometer dispatch sheds light on citizens' perspectives on gender equality in the Gambia. Survey findings show persistent gender gaps in education and employment, and while a majority of citizens endorse equality in politics, that support has declined, and only half of men are on board with it.

Most Gambians see gender discrimination and sexual harassment as rare occurrences, but some citizens disagree, and fully half of adults doubt that women and girls who complain about such treatment will be believed. Almost three out of four call on the police and courts to do more to protect women and girls against these threats.

Mariama Davies Mariama Davies is programme manager for the Center for Research and Policy Development.

Isatou A. Badjie Isatou A. Badjie is a senior statistician for the Gambia Bureau of Statistics.