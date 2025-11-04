Nigeria: Govt Seeks IMF's Support to Strengthen Fiscal Resilience in Oil Sector

4 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The federal government has sought the technical support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in designing a transparent and resilient price modulation mechanism to help cushion domestic price shocks, insulate markets from extreme global volatility, and preserve fiscal discipline. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Vitalis Obi, who made the request reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to strengthening its fiscal and energy frameworks through sustained collaboration with international development partners.

Obi spoke in Abuja during a joint engagement between the ministry, its regulatory agencies, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and IMF Fiscal Affairs Department (FAD) technical assistance mission on climate policy.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit in the ministry, Chris Ugwuegbulam, explained that permanent secretary described the IMF mission as both timely and strategic.

According to him, it aligned with the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria's fiscal framework amid global energy market uncertainties, post-pandemic recovery, and growing climate-related fiscal pressures.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.