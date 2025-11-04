Nigeria: Police File Charges Against Property Developer Over Plot Dispute in Ikoyi

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has filed a five-count criminal charge against businessman Alhaji Hameed Kasumu and his company, Kings County Property Investment Limited, at the Lagos State High Court, over allegations relating to forcible entry, unlawful possession, and conspiracy concerning 15 Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi.

The charges follow an investigation into complaints lodged by Muhammadu Dahiru Wada.

The case is being prosecuted by police officers; Kyeue Roland Aban and E.U. Uzowuru, citing provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and the Lagos State Properties Protection Law, 2016.

Kasumu and his company are accused of conspiring to commit trespass, intimidation, and acts likely to cause a breach of peace, as well as unlawfully occupying property legally owned by Wada.

The charge sheet lists five alleged offenses occurring between 2021 and 2023, including conspiracy, forcible entry, unlawful possession of land, intent to cause fear, and illegal occupation of property at Plot 15, Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi.

The first count alleged conspiracy to commit trespass, intimidation, forcible entry, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The second count charges forcible entry, with the defendants accused of entering Plot 15 with the intent to disrupt peaceful possession.

The third count charges unlawful possession of the land, while the fourth alleges the use of intimidation against the lawful owner.

The fifth and final count accused Kasumu and his company of illegal occupation, with refusal to vacate the property despite the owner's legal rights.

According to a police investigation report dated April 23, 2025, Kasumu had previously obtained a court judgment in favour of his company for Plot 16, Alexander Avenue.

However, the execution of this judgment reportedly involved Plot 15, which belongs to Wada.

A verification by the Surveyor-General of the Federation confirmed that Plots 15 and 16 are separate and approximately 306 meters apart.

The survey plan Kasumu relied on for Plot 16 could not be authenticated by federal records, while Wada's Plot 15 is properly registered under Survey Plan No. L5873A.

Consequently, the IGP Monitoring Uniy recommended that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State withdraw the police officers deployed at 15 Alexander Avenue at the instance of Hameed Kasumu stressing that the Police should not be used as a tool for suppression considering the fact that it is clear the suspect does not own the land.

Kasumu's company had previously challenged the revocation of Plot 16 before the Lagos State High Court, TBS Lands Division (Suit No. LD/8305LMW/2019), and secured a judgment granting possession of Plot 16.

Investigations indicate that the dispute may have involved the occupation of the wrong plot, highlighting the need for careful execution of judicial orders.