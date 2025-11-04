Nigerians Urged to Comply to Tax Reforms to Boost Economy

4 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Blessing Ibunge

Port Harcourt — The International Friendship League (IFL), a non-denominational fellowship founded by the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr William Kumuyi, has urged Nigerians and residents of the country to comply with the newly enacted tax reforms for the growth and stability of the nation's economy.

The call was made at a monthly evening variety meeting with the theme, "The New Tax Reforms Act: Its Implications on Individuals and Corporate Entities in 2026", held in Port Harcourt.

In his message titled "Faithfulness to Our Civic Responsibility", Coordinating Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, South South, Pastor Pius Idume, urged Nigerians to be patriotic, noting that the tax reforms are meant for the benefit of every citizen of the country.

In his presentation, Professor of Law and Taxation, Prof. Uche Jack-Osimiri, noted that the new reform streamline taxation, stressing that it introduced modernisation of taxation by capturing digital transactions that escaped taxation before.

Dismissing fear of unnecessary multiple taxation, during an interview with Journalists, Prof Jack-Osimiri who was a former Dean of Law, Faculty of Law, Rivers State University, said; "multiple taxation is advisable, it must necessarily, because there is taxation due to the federal government, also taxation due to the state, also due to local government."

