Nigeria: Doctors' Strike - I've Been Sent Back, I Can't Afford Private Hospital, Patient Laments

The strike action undertaken by the resident doctors is taking its toll on patients, as many are crying out for an alternative to private hospitals.

When Grace Musa arrived at the Asokoro District Hospital early Monday morning, she was hopeful that the persistent chest pain she had been battling would finally be checked. But her hope was dashed when she was told there were no doctors to attend to her.

"I didn't know doctors were on strike. I came all the way here, spent my last money on transport, only to be told that doctors are not available. It's the poor who suffer this. The rich can easily go to private hospitals, but where do people like us go?" she lamented.

Grace's frustration reflects the plight of many Nigerians as the strike by resident doctors enters its third day, leaving public hospitals across the country offering only skeletal services.

At the National Hospital, Abuja, the usually busy wards were eerily quiet. Only a few patients were seated in the General Outpatient Department (GOPD).

At the orthopaedic section, a patient, Labara Audu, said she was waiting to see a consultant. "I've been here since, the consultant, is attending to one patient at a time because there are no resident doctors to assist," she lamented.

In the emergency ward, only two patients were admitted, attended to solely by nurses. At the trauma centre, a nurse, who asked not to be named, said three patients were brought in earlier, one was moved to the theatre for surgery, while the others were transferred to the wards.

Hospital sources confirmed that consultants were handling critical surgeries and emergencies, though with limited manpower.

Across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the story is the same: anxious faces, long waits, and unanswered prayers.

Many patients, especially from low-income backgrounds, say they have nowhere else to turn. For them, the ongoing strike is not just about unpaid allowances or negotiations; it is about survival.

...More Patients Turn To Private Hospitals Amid Doctors' Indefinite Strike

As the indefinite strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) enters its third day, patients in Lagos and its suburbs are increasingly seeking medical attention elsewhere due to disruptions in services at public health institutions.

The industrial action, which commenced on Saturday, 1 November, will continue until NARD calls it off.

Recall that LEADERSHIP reported in September this year that NARD embarked on a five-day warning strike, demanding urgent intervention in matters affecting their welfare and working conditions, but called it off before the time.

Medical personnel at private and military hospitals, who preferred to remain anonymous to protect their relationships, stated that whenever a doctor's strike occurs, they receive more patient referrals.

The sources add that, "You know, there is a general hospital next to us. Whenever there are strikes, they are pushed to us. And you know, we take the numbers we can accommodate because we also don't have many hands like that."

Another medical personnel member revealed that some doctors who operate private hospitals receive some of the referred patients.

During a visit to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Monday, our correspondents observed that the area was largely deserted, with only a handful of patients waiting outside.

Those who arrived were attended to by nurses offering basic first aid, as doctors remained absent due to the strike.

A resident of Anifowoshe in Ikeja, who wants to be identified as James, recounted his experience, saying, "We brought our neighbour who had an accident. The nurses gave him first aid but said they couldn't admit him because the doctors are on strike. We are now heading to a private hospital where he can receive proper treatment."

A nursing mother who spoke with LEADERSHIP revealed how the strike influenced her decision about which hospital to choose. "My son was ill this morning. I didn't bother going to the general hospital, as they wouldn't attend to us due to the ongoing strike. We went to a private hospital instead, and even though we paid more, he received treatment," she said.

Speaking with Dr Salmon Oladapo, the deputy leader of the Southwest Caucus of NARD, voiced deep frustration over the ongoing government delays and lack of meaningful dialogue amid the doctors' indefinite strike.

"We have presented 18 demands to the government, and their failure to address these has led to this total and comprehensive strike."

Among the key issues is the unpaid arrears owed to doctors. Dr Oladapo noted, "The government owes our members up to 18 months or two years of allowances, a debt seemingly exclusive to doctors. Our national president has challenged any public official who claims arrears are owed to them to come forward, yet only doctors remain unpaid."

He further highlighted the unjust dismissal of five doctors in Kogi State, demanding their reinstatement as part of the resolution. "This is a matter of fairness and justice that must be addressed promptly," he said.

Regarding doctors' salaries, Dr Oladapo mentioned that a committee was formed to review remuneration and working conditions aimed at curbing the brain drain, as doctors continue to leave the country for better opportunities abroad.

"The government gave the committee one month to finalise its work, but since then, we have heard nothing. This lack of progress appears intentional, diverting our attention. We expect the committee to conclude its work within four weeks and report back to the government," he asserted.

The deputy leader of the Southwest Caucus, NARD, also raised concerns over dwindling doctor numbers, revealing that the resident doctor population has plummeted from over 25,000 to fewer than 10,000, which has significantly increased workloads and led to serious health consequences for medical staff.

"In Rivers State, a doctor collapsed due to exhaustion. The loss of a doctor is a loss to their family and the entire healthcare system. Yet, the government seems to regard doctors as replaceable.

"Currently, doctors often remain on call for more than 24 hours continuously, including weekdays and weekends, for months at a stretch. This leads to burnout and compromises patient care. We demand that doctors be given rest after 24-hour calls to ensure they are refreshed and able to provide attentive treatment," Dr Oladapo explained.

He emphasised that the 18 demands contain more than just financial incentives; most require administrative and policy actions by government officials.

"Only three or four demands relate to incentives; the rest are paperwork and procedural matters. Unfortunately, those appointed to manage these issues are mostly politicians who may be reluctant to deliver the truth to the president. Personally, I believe the president is unaware that we are on strike," he said.

Dr Oladapo also voiced concerns over the human cost of the strike. "Some members have fallen ill since the strike began, and there have been deaths. If a doctor dies before the government meets our demands, that doctor will receive no benefit. This is heartbreaking," he lamented.

He criticised the disconnect between Nigerian authorities and their own healthcare workers, saying, "Those in power refuse to use Nigerian hospitals because they know doctors here are not treated well. Instead, they spend public funds to seek care overseas, where Nigerian doctors are better respected. We want to work in a conducive environment and be treated with dignity.