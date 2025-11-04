Nigeria: NDPHC Partners Chinese Firm On Nigeria's Grid Capacity

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has announced plans to deepen its collaboration with PowerChina, a Chinese central state-owned enterprise (SOE) and leading global Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm, to jointly develop utility-scale renewable energy projects across Nigeria.

This is aimed at expanding the nation's grid-connected generation capacity and accelerating the deployment of large-scale renewable infrastructure in line with its clean energy transition goals.

The company revealed that discussions are underway to structure the partnership under a Government-to-Government (G2G) framework, which is expected to culminate in an infrastructure development and funding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese government.

Executive Director, Generation at NDPHC, Engr. Abdullahi Kassim, disclosed this when he led a delegation including Mohammed Sa'adu, the company's General Manager, Renewable Energy, on a courtesy visit to PowerChina's exhibition stand during the 12th edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference held recently in Lagos.

According to him, NDPHC is committed to leveraging PowerChina's expansion beyond construction into full-scale development and manufacturing of solar components, thereby positioning itself as a dominant player in the entire photovoltaic value chain.

He said, "PowerChina, as an EPC and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) company, is now into developing and manufacturing. They build all the components (from solar batteries to inverters and other solar parts), which makes them more dominant across the solar photovoltaic value chain."

Speaking further, Kassim explained that NDPHC's core mandate remains closing Nigeria's electricity gap through generation, transmission, and distribution.

Sammi Zhou, Global Director of PowerChina/I²-ESS, responding to the expression of interest by the team, stressed the company's commitment to deepening collaboration with the NDPHC to develop large-scale renewable energy projects in Nigeria.

He also advocated for stronger regulatory oversight to curb the influx of substandard solar equipment into the country.

Zhou stated, "What we are looking to conceive are big projects, and we are seeking strong companies to collaborate with.

"This partnership with NDPHC is a good start; they have worked with PowerChina before, and this new section of renewables will help activate this business further."

