Zimbabwe: Walter Magaya's Bodyguard in Court for Assaulting Police Officer

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya's bodyguard, Tapiwa Felix Chikondo, has appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzayi, charged with obstructing the course of justice.

Chikondo (34), a corporal with the Zimbabwe National Army stationed at Rusununguko Holdings in Harare, was remanded in custody to Tuesday for a bail ruling.

He faces charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice under Section 184(1)(g) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], or alternatively, assaulting or resisting a peace officer under Section 176 of the same Act.

He was remanded in custody to this Tuesday for bail ruling.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the State, the incident occurred on November 1, 2025, at Magaya's prayer mountain in Prospect, Waterfalls.

A team of officers, including Superintendent F. Ndhlovu, Detective Inspector Siwela-Vhurepi, Inspector Mashongera, and Detective Assistant Inspector Chifamba, was deployed to arrest Magaya for reported cases of rape and fraud.

While the officers were at the boom gate, "the accused came driving his motor vehicle, a sky-blue Nissan Dayz, at a high speed and stopped in front of our stationery motor vehicle, blocking it."

"The accused was furious and asked why we were at the prayer mountain," said Detective Inspector Washington Mashizha the investigating officer in his affidavit.

"I produced my police identity card and told him that we were all police officers at the place investigating a reported case."

Mashizha said Chikondo then shouted that the police had no permission to be there "since the place was his."

"He then charged towards Detective Assistant Inspector Chifamba and pushed him to the ground. I intervened and restrained the accused from further assaulting the officer and managed to handcuff him as he was very violent."

The State alleges that Chikondo's actions obstructed police officers who were executing their lawful duties.

Mashizha added that upon further inquiry, "we discovered that he had been mentioned for jointly perpetrating assaults on victims with Walter Magaya."

The prosecution said Chikondo had no lawful right to act in the manner he did.

Lawrence Gangarahwe prosecuted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chikondo is represented by Stephen Chikotora.