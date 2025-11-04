Zimbabwe: Magaya's Wife Granted Bail As Court Cites No Flight Risk

4 November 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

The wife of Prophet Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya has been granted bail by a Harare court following her recent arrest.

Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa released Tendai Magaya on US$500 bail ruling that she was a suitable candidate and posed no risk of absconding.

The court noted that Magaya has a fixed address and has shown no intention to flee its jurisdiction.

As part of her bail conditions, Magaya has been ordered not to interfere with witnesses, report to ZRP Waterfalls once every two weeks, continue residing at her current address and surrender her passport.

She is being represented by lawyer Admire Rubaya.

In a related matter, Magaya's bodyguard Tapiwa Felix Chikondo accused of assaulting police officers during the arrest of the preacher was also granted bail set at US$300.

He is represented by lawyers Stephen Chikotora and Malvern Mapako.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.