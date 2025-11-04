Nigeria Not a Disgraced Country, Shehu Sani Replies Trump, Warns Nigerians

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, warned Nigerians supporting the planned aggression to reconsider their stance; otherwise, history will not be fair to them.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central District senator, has cautioned Nigerians posting on social media platforms supporting US President Donald Trump's intention to invade Nigeria over false claims about Christian genocide in the country.

In a statement posted on Truth Social on Saturday, Mr Trump demanded that the Nigerian government immediately halt the alleged killings of Christians, warning that the U.S. "may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to wipe out the Islamic terrorists completely.

The threat was quickly echoed by the U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, who signalled readiness for military action, stirring up international concern.

Mr Sani responded to the American president's claim in a statement on Monday, stating that Nigeria is not a disgraced country. He warned Nigerians supporting the planned aggression to reconsider their stance; otherwise, history will not be fair to them.

"Someday we will all be gone. Future generations, including our Children and grandchildren, will read about all that we posted and ask questions about where we stood on the urgent and controversial matters of our lifetime.

"I want history to record me among those who outrightly opposed, reject and unreservedly condemn any act of Mr Trump's foreign military aggression against my country under any guise, disguise or excuse.

"My country is not a 'disgraced country' and will never be a 'disgraced country'. Anyone who is proud of his mother who gave birth to him after months of labour in his ancestral land, will not accept his land being called 'disgraced'.

"We are not a nation that has ever colonised, enslaved or invaded any country or countries and dropped bombs and kill millions of people and plunder their resources; Without such record against other countries, we can't be called 'disgraced'," Mr Sani said.

Mr Sani, however, acknowledged Nigeria's numerous security challenges over the past 15 years and would gratefully welcome the support of the U.S. in addressing these challenges.

"It's a fact that my country has been facing security challenges in the last fifteen years. We welcome any support and assistance to our security forces that will help in crushing and annihilating terrorists in our country.

"Lastly, I wish to call on the Government of my country to step up efforts to protect the lives of our people and secure our country, which is the only country we can live without a visa or request for a visa.

"As a democrat, I respect but will never share the opinion of those who think otherwise, and want history to register them as supporters of foreign aggression. Thank you," the former lawmaker said.