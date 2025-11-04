Nigerian Army Rescues Two Kidnap Victims, Recovers ₦3.8m Ransom in Kogi

3 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Manasseh Mbachii

The army said the operation was launched by troops deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Oguma, following credible intelligence on kidnapping activities along the Itobe-Adumu-Ejule axis.

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued two kidnapped victims and recovered ₦3.8 million ransom from armed bandits during a military operation in Kogi State.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Hassan Abdullahi, confirmed the operation in a statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja.

"Our troops received reports that some relatives of abducted persons were attempting to deliver ransom for their release," he said. "Acting on the intelligence, they swiftly moved to Achigili Forest to intercept the criminals."

He explained that the soldiers came under fire from the bandits while advancing toward the location, but overpowered them in a gun duel.

"The gallant troops engaged the kidnappers with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon the victims and the ransom money before fleeing into the forest with gunshot wounds," Abdullahi added.

The army spokesperson said the rescued victims were debriefed to assist with further investigations, while the recovered cash--₦3,800,000--was returned to them. "They are currently in safe custody at the troops' base, awaiting handover to the appropriate authorities."

Mr Abdullahi reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, urging residents to cooperate with security agencies.

"We call on members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information that will aid ongoing efforts to rid Kogi of criminal elements," he stated.

