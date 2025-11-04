Nigeria: Alleged Christian Genocide - U.S. Ambassador Invites Nicki Minaj for Discussions

"We cannot allow this to continue. Every brother and sister of Christ must band together and say, "Enough!"

The United States ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, has extended an invitation to music star Nicki Minaj to discuss her concerns regarding what he tagged"religious persecution in Nigeria".

President Donald Trump had earlier announced that he would redesign Nigeria as a "country of particular concern", which triggered concerns, including Mr Waltz's.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Trump alleged that there is an ongoing "Christian genocide" in Nigeria, thus attributing the violence to radical Islamist groups.

He said he would immediately instruct the House appropriations committee to investigate the matter.

Among the many responses that gained public attention was that of the US-based Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj, who took to her social media platform to express her appreciation for the religious freedom she experiences in the United States.

Nicki Minaj

The fleeting Grammy-nominated star stated that on no grounds should any group face persecution for their faith.

Furthermore, she urged her followers to be aware of rising religious violence globally and to pray for those affected.

A part of her tweet reads, "No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion. We don't have to share the same beliefs to respect each other."

Invitation

Mr Waltz responded to Minaj's post on X, thanking her for using her platform to speak out on the issue of "Christians being persecuted in Nigeria"

"@NICKIMINAJ, thank you for using your platform to speak out in defence of the Christians being persecuted in Nigeria," he tweeted.

"We cannot allow this to continue. Every brother and sister of Christ must band together and say, "Enough!"

The ambassador invited the singer to visit him at the US embassy to the UN "for an in-depth discussion about what our administration is doing to protect Christians' freedoms all over the world."

"If you ever find yourself in New York, come by the US Embassy to the United Nations. I would love to speak with you more about what our administration is doing to protect Christians' freedoms worldwide," he added.

Just recently, Mr Trump asked the United States Department of War to prepare for "possible action" to wipe out Islamic terrorists in Nigeria.