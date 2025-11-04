Nigeria: Govt Deepens Public Health, Livelihood Restoration Efforts in Ogoniland

In deepening public health, recovery of livelihood, the federal government at the weekend, inaugurated new water facilities in Ogoniland, under the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), a major step in restoring safe water access after years of oil pollution in the area.

Inaugurating the projects in Bane and Gwara communities in Khana Local Government Area, Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, said the new facilities were not just infrastructure projects, but a lifeline for communities long deprived of clean water due to environmental contamination.

"Access to clean, safe, and reliable water remains one of the most critical determinants of public health and human dignity. Beyond being a basic need, it is a fundamental human right and represents hope as well as renewed confidence in government's commitment to restore dignity, health, and sustainable development for our people."

He explained the unveiling of the water projects was part of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises environmental recovery and community wellbeing across oil-producing areas.

"This is a fresh start for the people of Bane and Gwara after decades of hardship caused by pollution," the Minister declared. "Through HYPREP, our mandate goes beyond cleanup--it includes restoring livelihoods, providing vital infrastructure, and promoting sustainable development."

Lawal urged residents to take full ownership of the projects and ensure their sustainability, noting that "sustainability begins at the community level."

He said: "The projects should be protected and used responsibly to ensure they remain functional for the long term", assuring that "We will continue to prioritise projects that improve the lives of our people, ensuring clean water, healthy soil, productive livelihoods, and a safe environment."

"Our actions today will shape history and echo throughout eternity. Together, we will rebuild trust, heal the land, and lay the groundwork for a brighter, greener future for Ogoni and all of Rivers State", Minister Lawal concluded.

In his remarks, Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, said the water projects symbolised the restoration of dignity and improved living conditions for the Ogoni people, while also reflecting steady progress in the implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report.

"With today's commissioning, 45 Ogoni communities now have access to clean and safe drinking water," Zabbey revealed. "These facilities are a lifeline, and today's event stands as proof that the vision of a restored and thriving Ogoniland is steadily taking shape."

Zabbey also disclosed that HYPREP's interventions were advancing across several sectors, from health to education and livelihoods, aimed at ensuring that environmental recovery translates into tangible human development.

"Over 7,000 women and youth have benefited from employment opportunities, while over 5,000 have been trained and provided with start-up kits," he said.

"We are also introducing ICT-supported classrooms in secondary schools and supporting women's empowerment through clean cookstove initiatives to promote energy efficiency."

The project coordinator emphasised that public health remains central to HYPREP's mission, citing ongoing efforts such as the Ogoni public health study by the World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the near-completion of the Ogoni Specialist Hospital and Buan Cottage Hospital.

"The Ogoni Specialist Hospital is at 76.8% completion, while the Buan Cottage Hospital is at 98.7%," he said. "Our goal is to ensure that every segment of Ogoni society feels the impact of HYPREP, and no one is left behind."

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities, Dumnamene Dekor, who was present at the event, described the cleanup as genuine and far-reaching in impact.

"The cleanup is on course and it's real. I have been to all the communities where these projects are sited, and I can assure you that the impact of these projects is enormous", Dekor affirmed.

For many Ogoni residents, the new water facilities mark a turning point, bringing relief from years of dependence on contaminated sources and restoring confidence in government's promise to make Ogoniland a model for environmental recovery, public health improvement, and sustainable livelihoods.