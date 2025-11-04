Nigeria: Navy Reshuffles 65 Rear Admirals to Key Commands

The Navy authorities said the large-scale postings were part of efforts to strengthen operational efficiency and enhance the Service's maritime security posture.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Idi Abbas, a vice admiral, has approved the appointment and redeployment of 65 rear admirals to strategic positions across the Nigerian Navy, Defence Headquarters, and Tri-Service institutions.

This is contained in a statement in a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Ayiwuyor Adams-Aliu, on Monday in Abuja.

Adams-Aliu, a commodore, said the large-scale postings were part of efforts to strengthen operational efficiency and enhance the Navy's maritime security posture.

He said the new postings reflect the CNS's commitment to repositioning the Service for improved performance and synergy among commands.

Among the key appointments, Rear Adm. Suleiman Abdullahi, formerly at Defence Headquarters (DHQ), is now Chief of Logistics at Naval Headquarters (NHQ), while Rear Adm. Kasim Bushi moves from Headquarters Naval Training Command to the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria as Executive Director.

Rear Adm. Suleiman Dahun was appointed Director of Defence Cooperation at DHQ, and Rear Adm. Abdullahi Ahmed became Commandant, National Defence College.

Others include Rear Adm. Musa Katagum as Chief of Operations; Rear Adm. Fredrick Damtong as Chief of Naval Engineering, and Rear Adm. Abdul-Rasheed Haruna as Chief of Training, all at NHQ.

Mr Adams-Aliu also disclosed that Rear Adm. Abiodun Alade becomes the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Logistics Command; Rear Adm. Abubakar Mustapha as FOC, Western Naval Command; Rear Adm. Chidozie Okehie as FOC, Eastern Naval Command; and Rear Adm. Suleiman Ibrahim as FOC, Central Naval Command.

He added that Rear Adm. Mohammed Muye had been appointed Commandant, Naval War College Nigeria, while Rear Adm. Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna becomes the Navy Secretary.

The CNS, while congratulating the newly appointed officers, urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by rededicating themselves to duty, upholding professionalism, and contributing to national security and development.

Mr Abbas assumed duty as the 23rd chief of naval staff on 30 October.

(NAN)