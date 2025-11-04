Nigeria: Govt Highlights 50 Tax Reliefs, Exemptions to Cushion Burden On Low-Income Earners, SMEs (Full List)

The measures are designed to make the tax system fairer, simpler, and more beneficial to ordinary Nigerians.

The federal government has unveiled 50 tax exemptions and relief measures to reduce the burden on low-income earners, average taxpayers, and small businesses under the new tax reform laws taking effect from 1 January 2026.

The Chairperson of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee,Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed this in a post on X on Monday.

The measures are designed to make the tax system fairer, simpler, and more beneficial to ordinary Nigerians, he said.

On 26 June, President Bola Tinubu signed four tax reform laws, the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA), Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act (NRSEA) and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act (JRBEA), to overhaul Nigeria's fiscal system.

The new laws, consolidated into a single document for efficiency, aim to boost growth and strengthen tax administration.

Personal Tax Reliefs

Under the new law, individuals earning the national minimum wage or less will be exempt from personal income tax.

Those whose annual gross income does not exceed N1.2 million, translating to about N800,000 taxable income, will also be fully exempt.

There will be reduced PAYE rates for people earning up to N20 million annually, while gifts received by individuals will no longer be taxed.

Other allowable deductions include pension contributions, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) payments, National Housing Fund contributions, life insurance or annuity premiums, and interest on loans for owner-occupied housing. Rent relief of 20 per cent of annual rent, up to N500,000, is also provided.

Retirement and compensation

All pension funds and assets regulated under the Pension Reform Act (PRA) will remain tax-exempt. Pensions, gratuities, and other retirement benefits granted in line with the PRA will not attract tax.

In addition, compensation for loss of employment up to N50 million will be exempted from tax.

The new law exempts from Capital Gains Tax (CGT) the sale of an owner-occupied house, personal effects or chattels worth up to N5 million, and the sale of up to two private vehicles per year.

Gains on shares below N150 million per year or up to N10 million will also be exempt. Investors who reinvest proceeds from share sales above the exemption threshold will continue to enjoy reliefs.

Pension funds, charities, and religious institutions engaged in non-commercial activities will also be exempt from CGT.

Corporate Incentives

Small companies with annual turnover not exceeding N100 million and total fixed assets below N250 million will continue to pay 0 per cent company income tax.

Eligible startups will also enjoy exemptions, while firms that increase salaries, grant wage awards, or provide transport subsidies to low-income workers will qualify for a 50 per cent additional deduction known as the compensation relief.

Businesses that hire and retain new employees for at least three years will also be entitled to a 50 per cent employment relief deduction.

Agricultural companies involved in crop production, livestock, or dairy farming will enjoy a five-year tax holiday, while investors in labelled startups through venture capital funds, accelerators or incubators will be exempt from tax on their investment gains.

Other Exemptions

Small companies will not pay the 4 per cent development levy and are also exempt from withholding tax deductions, both on their income and payments made to suppliers.

For Value Added Tax (VAT), several goods and services will either attract 0 per cent VAT or be fully exempt. These include basic food items, rent, education materials and services, health and medical services, pharmaceutical products, agricultural inputs, and diesel.

Small firms with N100 million or less in turnover will not be required to charge VAT. The exemption list also covers solar power equipment, baby products, sanitary towels, disability aids, and electric vehicles.

Shared road transport, non-chartered passenger services, and humanitarian supplies are also exempt, as are land and building transactions.

In addition, electronic money transfers below N10,000, salary payments, intra-bank transfers, and transfers of government securities or shares will not attract stamp duties.

Influence

To support better public understanding of the new policies, the committee has launched an outreach initiative to engage social media influencers, journalists, and business groups.

"Misinformation spreads fast, often to the author's benefit but to the audience's loss. Accurate information may travel slower, but it empowers everyone and earns lasting trust," Mr Oyedele wrote.

He urged Nigerians to rely on official communication channels for verified updates on the reforms.

Full list below

1. Individuals earning the national minimum wage or less (exempt)

2. Annual gross income up to ₦1,200,000 (translating to about ₦800,000 taxable income) is exempt

3. Reduced PAYE tax for those earning annual gross income up to ₦20 million

4. Gifts (exempt)

5. Pension contribution to PFA

6. National Health Insurance Scheme

7. National Housing Fund contributions

8. Interest on loans for owner-occupied residential housing

9. Life insurance or annuity premiums

10. Rent relief - 20% of annual rent (up to ₦500,000)

11. Pension funds and assets under the Pension Reform Act (PRA) are tax-exempt.

12. Pension, gratuity or any retirement benefits granted in line with the PRA

13. Compensation for loss of employment up to ₦50 million

14. Sale of an owner-occupied house

15. Personal effects or chattels worth up to ₦5 million

16. Sale of up to two private vehicles per year

17. Gains on shares below ₦150 million per year or gains up to ₦10 million

18. Gains on shares above exemption threshold if the proceed is reinvested

19. Pension funds, charities, and religious institutions (non-commercial)

20. Small companies (turnover not more than ₦100 million and total fixed assets not more than ₦250 million) pay 0% tax

21. Eligible (labelled) startups are exempt

22. Compensation relief - 50% additional deduction for salary increases, wage awards, or transport subsidies for low-income workers

23. Employment relief - 50% deduction for salaries of new employees hired and retained for at least three years

24. Tax holiday for the first 5-years for agricultural businesses (crop production, livestock, dairy etc)

25. Gains from investment in a labeled startup by venture capitalist, private equity fund, accelerators or incubators

26. Small companies are exempt from 4% development levy

27. Small companies, manufacturers and agric businesses are exempt from withholding tax deduction on their income

28. Small companies are exempt from deduction on their payments to suppliers

29. Basic food items - 0% VAT

30. Rent - Exempt

31. Education services and materials - 0% VAT

32. Health and medical services

33. Pharmaceutical products - 0% VAT

34. Small companies (≤ ₦100m turnover) are exempt from charging VAT

35. Diesel, petrol, and solar power equipment - VAT suspended or exempt

36. Refund of VAT on assets and overheads to produce VATable or 0% VAT goods and services

37. Agricultural inputs - fertilizers, seeds, seedlings, feeds, and live animals

38. Purchase, lease or hire of equipment for agric purposes

39. Disability aids - hearing aids, wheelchairs, braille materials

40. Transport - shared passenger road transport (non-charter)

41. Electric vehicles and parts - exempt

42. Humanitarian supplies - exempt

43. Baby products

44. Sanitary towels, pads or tampons

45. Land and building

46. Electronic money transfers below ₦10,000

47. Salary payments

48. Intra-bank transfers

49. Transfers of government securities or shares

50. All documents for transfer of stocks and shares