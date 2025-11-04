Nigeria: CPC - U.S. Re-Designation of Nigeria, Wake-Up Call - Peter Obi

Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described the United States' recent re-designation of Nigeria as a 'Country of Particular Concern' (CPC) as a wake-up call that demanded urgent diplomatic and governance reforms.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Monday evening, Obi expressed deep concern over Washington's pronouncement and the possibility of ensuing military or diplomatic consequences, stressing that the development should alarm every well-meaning Nigerian.

"The recent pronouncement by the US government declaring Nigeria a 'Country of Particular Concern' and indicating possible military action should give every well-meaning Nigerian serious concern," Obi said.

He decried the country's worsening security crisis, noting that the level of killings and destruction under the current administration had become unbearable.

"There is no doubt that Nigeria is experiencing an unprecedented level of insecurity with attendant carnage and the most shocking loss of lives and property," Obi stated. "According to Amnesty International, over 10,000 people have been killed in Nigeria since May 2023."

The former Anambra State governor said the persistent bloodshed was "unwarranted and unprovoked," describing it as a failure of leadership.

"As I have repeatedly lamented, the unwarranted and unprovoked killing of Nigerians is most condemnable, and all efforts must be made to bring it to a stop. It is equally important to state that the terrible situation is significantly avoidable with competent leadership and governance," he added.

While acknowledging that insecurity predates President Bola Tinubu's administration, Obi faulted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing to demonstrate the competence and patriotism needed to steer the country toward peace and stability.

"What is most unfortunate is the lack and absence of competence, commitment, prudent use of resources, patriotism and passion on the part of APC-led government/leaders to effectively govern, galvanise and lead Nigeria where no one is unwarrantedly oppressed and killed -- a nation where peace, truth and justice reign!" Obi said.

He urged both Nigeria and the United States to uphold their historic partnership and collaborate constructively to address the country's escalating security and human rights challenges.

"As democracies, Nigeria and the US have long been strategic partners committed to regional peace and security. That relationship should not falter," he noted. "The present situation calls for constructive diplomatic and any other plausible engagement by both nations aimed at addressing the prevailing and disturbing security concerns. Both countries must work in concert and expeditiously towards that purpose."

LEADERSHIP reports that the US State Department's CPC designation, one of its strongest human rights measures, places Nigeria among countries accused of severe violations of religious freedom. The label could lead to sanctions or restrictions on military and economic cooperation.

President Donald Trump had earlier hinted at possible military intervention in response to alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, a statement that has since drawn sharp criticism and diplomatic unease.