Nigeria: Trump Ignorant of Genocide Claims, Realities in Nigeria - Senator Ndume

The Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate and Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, has said that former United States President Donald Trump is ignorant of the realities in Nigeria, stressing that many Americans have a limited understanding of the country's complex challenges.

Ndume stated this while speaking on Arise TV's PrimeTime on Monday, where he responded to Trump's recent remarks about Nigeria and its security situation. According to him, the former U.S. president's comments reflect the widespread misinformation many foreigners hold about the country.

"I have been to America myself. The average American is innocent," Ndume said. "You will find an American who lives in Ohio, grows up in Ohio, and has never been to Chicago. That's where the problem is."

The senator explained that this limited worldview leads to misguided conclusions about Nigeria. He noted that he had previously raised a motion in the Senate titled 'Urgent Need to Correct the Misconception of Nigeria Being a CPC', aimed at addressing false impressions abroad. "They said they have set up a committee but nothing was done, and it was treated with levity," he added.

Ndume also criticized how Western nations, including the United States, issue strong warnings about Nigeria without hearing from all sides. "One thing about them is that they issue strong warnings because they only listen to one side and ignore the other," he said.

Citing examples of violent attacks across the country, the lawmaker pointed out that Nigeria's security challenges affect everyone, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

"If you look at what happened to the Christian faithful in Benue recently, where about 200 people were killed and buried in a mass grave, anyone who sees that would know how gruesome it is. All lives matter," he stated.

He further recalled that his own village had suffered severe attacks. "In my village, our Emir was killed by Boko Haram on the streets. In my town, about 75 elders were taken to a slaughterhouse; only one escaped," he lamented.

Ndume emphasized that Nigeria's problems are real and require understanding and balanced reporting rather than biased judgments from abroad.