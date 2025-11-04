Guinea's Coup Leader Enters Presidential Race

Guinea's military leader, Mamady Doumbouya, has formally submitted his candidacy for the December 28 presidential election, breaking an earlier promise to hand power to a civilian government.

The military commander has ruled Guinea since a coup in 2021. Doumbouya filed his nomination without making a statement, as thousands of supporters gathered outside, chanting his name. Doumbouya, 40, had promised not to run when he seized power in 2021.

But a new constitution pushed by the military government and approved in a referendum in September opened the door to his candidacy.

Following the coup, members of the military government were barred from running for office under the new charter. Candidates must also live in Guinea and be between 40 and 80 years old.

Opposition groups, including the Living Forces of Guinea alliance, denounced Doumbouya's candidacy as a betrayal of his earlier promises and a setback for democracy.

Guinea, a nation of 14.5 million, has a long history of political instability and military coups, despite a brief democratic period under Condé following his 2010 election.