Guinea's Coup Leader Enters Presidential Race

4 November 2025
allAfrica.com

Guinea's military leader, Mamady Doumbouya, has formally  submitted  his candidacy for the December 28 presidential election, breaking an earlier promise to hand power to a civilian government.

The military commander has ruled Guinea since a coup in 2021. Doumbouya filed his nomination without making a statement, as thousands of supporters gathered outside, chanting his name. Doumbouya, 40, had promised not to run when he seized power in 2021.

But a new constitution pushed by the military government and approved in a referendum in September opened the door to his candidacy.

Following the coup, members of the military government were barred from running for office under the new charter. Candidates must also live in Guinea and be between 40 and 80 years old.

Opposition groups, including the Living Forces of Guinea alliance, denounced Doumbouya's candidacy as a betrayal of his earlier promises and a setback for democracy.

Guinea, a nation of 14.5 million, has a long history of political instability and military coups, despite a brief democratic period under Condé following his 2010 election.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.