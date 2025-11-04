Burkina Faso: Coris Bank Profit Rises 6.3 Percent in Third Quarter to $93m

TLDR

Coris Bank International (CBI SA), Burkina Faso's leading financial institution, posted a net profit of 52.9 billion CFA francs (about $93.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, up 6.25% year-on-year, according to its latest activity report.

The result marks a solid recovery after a decline in 2024, supported by improved cost control and a rebound in the local economy.

Net banking income rose 9.7% to 101.3 billion CFA francs, reflecting stronger operating momentum. Customer deposits climbed 9.9% to 1.88 trillion CFA francs, while customer loans fell 3.2% to 1.20 trillion, as the bank adopted a more selective lending approach. Pre-tax profit increased 7.8% to 58.1 billion CFA francs.

Coris Bank (BRVM: CBIBF) said the rebound was driven by economic stabilization, renewed public investment, and infrastructure expansion. The bank's credit rating was reaffirmed at AA (long-term) and A1 (short-term) with a stable outlook by Bloomfield Investment Corporation.

Key Takeaways

Coris Bank International's results reflect Burkina Faso's gradual macroeconomic recovery, supported by mining and infrastructure investment. The bank's steady growth in deposits and improved margins highlights rising investor and consumer confidence despite a cautious credit stance. Its focus on operational discipline and risk control allowed profits to rebound after a challenging 2024, when net income fell sharply amid higher risk costs. CBI's continued resilience underscores its position as a key player in the West African banking sector, maintaining strong capital adequacy and a diversified funding base. The reaffirmation of its credit ratings validates its sound governance and prudent risk management. As economic growth accelerates--forecast to reach 6% in 2025--the bank is poised to consolidate its market leadership, leveraging digital innovation and efficiency gains to expand across the WAEMU region while maintaining profitability and balance-sheet strength.