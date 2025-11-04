Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian Bank Nsia Reports 6 Percent Profit Rise in Third Quarter

TLDR

NSIA Bank Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM: NSBC) posted a net profit of 25.03 billion CFA francs (around $44 million) for the nine months ending September 30, 2025 -- a 6% year-on-year increase, according to the bank's latest quarterly report. The performance was driven by higher interest margins and stronger loan and deposit growth.

Net banking income rose 7% to 77.36 billion CFA francs, up from 72.57 billion a year earlier, thanks to a 21% increase in net interest income supported by higher customer deposits and improved securities returns. Pre-tax profit climbed to 27.66 billion CFA francs, reflecting disciplined cost control and stable risk management.

The bank's loan portfolio expanded 16% to 1.77 trillion CFA francs, while customer deposits rose by the same margin to 1.97 trillion CFA francs, lifting total assets to 2.83 trillion CFA francs, up 12% year-on-year.

Key Takeaways

NSIA Bank Côte d'Ivoire's solid Q3 2025 performance highlights the resilience of Côte d'Ivoire's banking sector despite macroeconomic headwinds. The lender's balanced growth across loans, deposits, and interest income underscores its ability to manage rising funding costs while sustaining profitability. The 16% expansion in both loans and deposits reflects renewed confidence from corporate and retail clients, while the increase in securities income points to stronger treasury operations. Following a period of consolidation, NSIA Bank CI appears well-positioned to maintain steady growth supported by its robust capital base and conservative lending approach. Its disciplined cost management and risk strategy have kept profitability on track in a competitive environment dominated by larger players. Looking ahead, the bank aims to sustain its prudent expansion strategy into Q4 2025, focusing on loan quality, digital banking initiatives, and deepening its presence in key economic sectors across the WAEMU region.