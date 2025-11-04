Cote d'Ivoire: Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire Sees15.4 Percent Third-Quarter Profit Growth

TLDR

Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM: ECOC) posted a net profit of 44.4 billion CFA francs (about $77.9 million) at the end of September 2025, marking a 15.4% year-on-year increase, according to its third-quarter report. The growth was driven by stronger interest margins, expanding deposits, and a sharp reduction in credit risk costs.

Net banking income rose 11.3% to 96.4 billion CFA francs, supported by an 18.5% increase in net interest income to 66.6 billion, while non-interest income dipped 1.9%. The cost of risk fell 54% to 0.7 billion, reflecting improved loan portfolio quality. Operating expenses grew 7.6% to 43.1 billion, but the cost-to-income ratio improved slightly to 44.7%.

Total assets climbed 15.5% to 2.03 trillion CFA francs, and customer deposits surged 33.2% to 1.65 trillion. Net loans increased 4.7% to 938 billion. Return on equity (ROE) reached 29.7%, up from 28.5% in 2024, while the loan deterioration rate held steady at 3.8%.

Key Takeaways

Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire's double-digit profit growth underscores its strong operational resilience amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. The bank's ability to expand its interest margin while cutting credit risk costs boosted earnings efficiency, supported by a sharp rise in customer deposits and balance-sheet growth. Despite higher operating expenses, Ecobank's improved cost-to-income ratio and robust ROE of nearly 30% reflect disciplined financial management and solid asset quality. The surge in low-cost deposits also signals deepening customer confidence in the brand's regional network and digital platforms. As competition intensifies in Côte d'Ivoire's banking sector, Ecobank aims to maintain growth through digital innovation, risk control, and enhanced lending quality. The results reaffirm Ecobank's role as one of the top-performing subsidiaries within the pan-African group, benefiting from its diversified business model and strong footprint across the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) region.