Cote d'Ivoire: Bicici Net Profit Jumps 50.8 Percent in Q3 to $48m CFA Francs

2 November 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • The International Bank for Commerce and Industry of Côte d'Ivoire (BICICI) posted a net profit of 27.4 billion CFA francs (about $48 million) for the third quarter of 2025
  • Net banking income rose 16.4% to 58.1 billion CFA francs, supported by higher net commissions (+24.9%) and a 10.4% increase in net interest margins
  • On the balance sheet, customer deposits jumped 22.5% to 912.9 billion CFA francs, while net loans declined 3.6% to 527.3 billion, reflecting a more selective lending policy

The International Bank for Commerce and Industry of Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM: BICC) posted a net profit of 27.4 billion CFA francs (about $48 million) for the third quarter of 2025, up 50.8% year-on-year, according to its financial report released on October 29. The surge was driven by strong growth in net banking income and customer deposits.

Net banking income rose 16.4% to 58.1 billion CFA francs, supported by higher net commissions (+24.9%) and a 10.4% increase in net interest margins, reflecting expansion in both retail and corporate banking. Profit before tax climbed 46.8% to 30.2 billion CFA francs, thanks to improved cost control and operational efficiency.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On the balance sheet, customer deposits jumped 22.5% to 912.9 billion CFA francs, while net loans declined 3.6% to 527.3 billion, reflecting a more selective lending policy.

Now owned by a consortium of Ivorian institutional investors after BNP Paribas's exit, BICICI said the results underscore its "business model strength" and focus on disciplined risk and cost management.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

BICICI's strong third-quarter results reinforce investor confidence in Côte d'Ivoire's banking sector following the bank's transition from BNP Paribas ownership to local institutional control. The sharp rise in profitability reflects successful adaptation to the new shareholder structure, robust fee-based income, and prudent credit risk management amid tighter lending conditions. The deposit surge points to renewed trust from corporate and retail clients, while the slight contraction in loans highlights a cautious approach to credit quality. The performance also signals a maturing Ivorian banking market, where local investors are taking greater control of key financial institutions. As BICICI consolidates under domestic ownership, its focus on efficiency and balance-sheet strength positions it for sustainable growth, even amid macroeconomic challenges. Continued profitability and strong liquidity suggest the bank could emerge as one of Côte d'Ivoire's leading locally anchored financial institutions by the end of 2025.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.