Cote d'Ivoire: Bicici Net Profit Jumps 50.8 Percent in Q3 to $48m CFA Francs

The International Bank for Commerce and Industry of Côte d'Ivoire (BICICI) posted a net profit of 27.4 billion CFA francs (about $48 million) for the third quarter of 2025

Net banking income rose 16.4% to 58.1 billion CFA francs, supported by higher net commissions (+24.9%) and a 10.4% increase in net interest margins

On the balance sheet, customer deposits jumped 22.5% to 912.9 billion CFA francs, while net loans declined 3.6% to 527.3 billion, reflecting a more selective lending policy

The International Bank for Commerce and Industry of Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM: BICC) posted a net profit of 27.4 billion CFA francs (about $48 million) for the third quarter of 2025, up 50.8% year-on-year, according to its financial report released on October 29. The surge was driven by strong growth in net banking income and customer deposits.

Net banking income rose 16.4% to 58.1 billion CFA francs, supported by higher net commissions (+24.9%) and a 10.4% increase in net interest margins, reflecting expansion in both retail and corporate banking. Profit before tax climbed 46.8% to 30.2 billion CFA francs, thanks to improved cost control and operational efficiency.

On the balance sheet, customer deposits jumped 22.5% to 912.9 billion CFA francs, while net loans declined 3.6% to 527.3 billion, reflecting a more selective lending policy.

Now owned by a consortium of Ivorian institutional investors after BNP Paribas's exit, BICICI said the results underscore its "business model strength" and focus on disciplined risk and cost management.

Key Takeaways

BICICI's strong third-quarter results reinforce investor confidence in Côte d'Ivoire's banking sector following the bank's transition from BNP Paribas ownership to local institutional control. The sharp rise in profitability reflects successful adaptation to the new shareholder structure, robust fee-based income, and prudent credit risk management amid tighter lending conditions. The deposit surge points to renewed trust from corporate and retail clients, while the slight contraction in loans highlights a cautious approach to credit quality. The performance also signals a maturing Ivorian banking market, where local investors are taking greater control of key financial institutions. As BICICI consolidates under domestic ownership, its focus on efficiency and balance-sheet strength positions it for sustainable growth, even amid macroeconomic challenges. Continued profitability and strong liquidity suggest the bank could emerge as one of Côte d'Ivoire's leading locally anchored financial institutions by the end of 2025.