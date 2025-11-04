Nigeria: JAMB Extends 2025 Public Universities' Admissions Deadline to Nov 17

Abuja--The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has approved the extension of the 2025 admissions deadline for public universities from Friday, October 31, 2025, to Monday, November 17, 2025.

The board announced this in a statement by its Public Communication Adviser, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

He explained that the decision became necessary due to emergent and compelling circumstances affecting the timely completion of the admission process by some institutions.

JAMB recalled that at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, held on July 18, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, had approved 31 October, 2025, as deadline for all public universities to conclude admissions.

According to the board, the timeline is strategically set to enable other tiers of tertiary institutions, including private universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and innovation enterprise institutions to finalise their respective admissions before the overall national closing date of December 31, 2025.

While commending the diligence and commitment of universities that had worked tirelessly to meet the earlier deadline, JAMB stated that the extension became inevitable for two key reasons.

'They include appeal by the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, AVCNU, following disruptions caused by a court order halting the 2025/2026 admission process, an injunction that was only lifted on October 28, 2025 and the recent accreditation of 229 new academic programmes across 37 universities by the National Universities Commission, NUC, on October 29, 2025, which necessitated fresh scheduling of admissions into those newly approved courses.

"In light of these developments, and to ensure fairness and inclusiveness, the Board hereby extends the deadline for the completion of 2025 public university admissions to Monday, November 17, 2025," the statement read.

JAMB emphasised that the new date was final and binding, urging all public universities to ensure full compliance.

"While expressing appreciation to all institutions for their cooperation and effort toward meeting the initial target, the Board wished to emphasise that this new deadline must be strictly adhered to," Dr. Benjamin stated.

He reaffirmed that JAMB remained committed to maintaining a seamless, transparent and credible admission process that upheld national education goals while respecting institutional autonomy.