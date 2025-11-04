Nigeria: 19 Bandits Killed As Troops, Bandits Engage in Gun Battle in Kano

Kano — A gun battle between troops of Joint Task Force Operation MESA in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State led by 3 Brigade Nigerian Army and bandits, have left no fewer than 19 bandits dead.

The spokesperson of the command, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, who confirmed the development, said two soldiers and one vigilante also lost their lives in the encounter.

Captain Zubairu said the incident happened when the troops, acting on a tip-off on movement of bandits around Ungwan Tudu, Ungwan Tsamiya, Goron Dutse axis of Shanono council in Kano State, swung into action to repel the attack.

He said: "Following a tip-off on movement of bandits around Ungwan Tudu, Ungwan Tsamiya, Goron Dutse axis of Shanono council in Kano State about 5p.m., on November 1, 2025, the troops of 3 Brigade supported by other security agencies raided the bandits and pushed them out of Shanono resulting in a heavy gun fire. It was further confirmed that the bandits who sustained several casualties arrived on motorcycles.

"The intervention commenced when gallant troops swiftly responded to reports of bandits movements in the area. Own troops deployed at Tsaure came in contact with the bandits which led to exchange of fire where own troops successfully pursued the bandits and recovered several motorcycles and two mobile phones from the criminals. It was confirmed that 19 bandits were neutralised during the encounter. Regrettably, two gallant soldiers and one local Vigilante paid the supreme sacrifice.

"Additionally, further operations are ongoing in the general area as efforts are made to protect vulnerable communities which are prone to cattle rustling from the bandits. The Nigerian Army urges citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

"The Commander 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ahmed Tukur, assures law abiding citizens of the Nigerian Army's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state, while working together with the sister services and security agencies," Zubairu stated.

Recall that Kano communities in Shanono and Tsanyanwa council sharing borders with Katsina State have been under attack by bandits believed to be from neighbouring Katsina State.