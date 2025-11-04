Nigeria: Rotary Boosts Maternal, Child Health Drive in Nigeria With $5m Funding

The Rotary Foundation on Monday announced an expansion of its flagship initiative -- Together for Healthy Families in Nigeria -- with total funding now approaching $5 million.

Speaking after an interactive session with the Rotary Action Group for Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health (Rotary-RMCH) in Abuja, Chair of the Rotary Foundation, Holger Knaack, described the programme as one of Rotary's most impactful interventions on the African continent.

Knaack explained that Rotary's development strategy focuses on large-scale, measurable projects that deliver sustainable results.

"Our goal is always impact -- not just doing good, but doing the right thing and being able to measure it. Bigger projects have greater, measurable results," Knaack said.

According to him, the Together for Healthy Families in Nigeria programme began as a $2 million initiative but has since attracted international support.

"Through partnerships with other countries such as Germany, we have raised about $2.8 million, bringing the total investment to nearly $5 million. We're also proud that the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation has pledged another $5 million over the next few years to sustain this success," he added. Trustee of the Rotary Foundation, Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, described the project as a milestone for Nigeria, noting that it is only the second Programme of Scale approved by the Foundation globally.

The National Coordinator and Country Director of the programme, Prof. Adedolapo Emmanuel Lufadeju, explained that the initiative demonstrates Rotary's long-standing commitment to improving maternal and infant health by enhancing access to quality healthcare for mothers and newborns.

According to him, implementation began in November 2022 across four states -- the FCT (Abuja Municipal Area Council), Nasarawa (Akwanga and Lafia LGAs), Gombe (Gombe and Yamaltu-Deba LGAs), and Ekiti (Ado-Ekiti and Ijero LGAs) -- covering 49 health facilities.

"Owing to the success recorded, as of July 2025, the programme has expanded to 103 facilities across the four locations," Lufadeju added.

