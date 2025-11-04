Nigeria: Kano Govt to Construct 50 Low-Cost Housing Estates

4 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

The Kano State Government has approved the construction of 50 low-cost housing estates across the 36 local government areas outside the metropolis to provide affordable housing for low- and middle-income earners.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The initiative forms part of the government's broader strategy to bridge the housing deficit, promote inclusive development, and enhance the standard of living for citizens in every part of the state.

According to the statement, the project is designed to stimulate local economies through massive job creation for artisans, engineers, and contractors.

It will also provide decent and affordable accommodation for families in both urban and rural communities, ensuring access to basic social amenities.

The housing estates will be equipped with essential infrastructure such as access roads, electricity, and water supply to guarantee sustainability and comfort for residents.

"This initiative reflects Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's commitment to equitable development and his vision of ensuring that every part of the state benefits from sustainable infrastructure," the statement added.

