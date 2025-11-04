Nigeria: Govt Seeks Pact With Chinese Coys On FERMA's Operations

The Minister of State for Works, Bar. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has called for partnership with construction companies in China to enhance the operations of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

A statement by the media aide to the minister, Abdullahi A. Mohammed, quoted the Minister as speaking during a technical visit to the People's Republic of China where he had strategic discussions with XCMG -- a global leader in heavy-duty construction and maintenance equipment.

He commended XCMG for its continued investment in Nigeria, particularly through its Lagos office, and for its willingness to support the country's infrastructure renewal drive.

"Discussions centered on enhancing FERMA's capacity to maintain Nigeria's 36,000-kilometre federal road network through modern equipment support and youth technical training.

Partnership with XCMG will provide specialized machinery to enhance FERMA's operational efficiency and establishment of structured training programmes will equip Nigerian youths with practical skills in equipment operation, maintenance, and related technical services."

He emphasized that such partnerships will boost commerce, connectivity, and job creation -- further advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR's Renewed Hope Agenda.

"At the Global Headquarters of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), the minister commended CHEC for its pivotal role in Nigeria's infrastructure landscape, particularly its execution of the Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi Highway -- a landmark Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI)."

He also called for deeper collaboration through the PPP framework to fast-track the delivery of durable road infrastructure across Nigeria, in alignment with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister also encouraged CHEC to expand its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives by investing in youth technical training in road construction and maintenance to promote employment and self-reliance.