West Africa: Ecowas Court to Validate Strategic Plan At Judges' Retreat

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice will validate the Draft Strategic Plan 2026-2030 at the ongoing 2025 Judges retreat in Abuja.

Hon. Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, president of the court, who disclosed this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the retreat on Monday, said the institutional instrument would shape the future of our Court.

"This year's retreat also holds special significance, as it gives us the opportunity to present and validate a key institutional instrument that will shape the future of our Court: the Draft Strategic Plan 2026-2030.

"This important document embodies our collective vision for the next five years -- a roadmap to transform our Court into a more efficient, transparent, and people-centred institution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It reflects the lessons we have learned from the past, the realities we face today, and the aspirations we hold for the future. The plan will guide our priorities in case management, digital transformation, professional development, and stakeholder engagement.

"It will help ensure that every action we take -- from courtroom decisions to administrative reforms -- meaningfully contributes to our overarching goal of delivering justice and strengthening institutional excellence," he said.

Gonçalves added that, by jointly validating the plan, the judges reaffirm their ownership of the Court's future, saying, "We move from reacting to change toward leading transformation; from short-term fixes to long-term vision; from working in isolation to working in harmony toward a shared purpose".

He charged the judges to be ready to adapt, innovate, and uphold the highest standards of judicial conduct.

"May this retreat renew our collective purpose: to ensure that every judgment we render, every principle we uphold, and every decision we make strengthens the credibility, independence, and dignity of our institution," the President said.

The retreat with the theme "Jurisprudence of the court: Applicability of evolving international human rights principles", which started on 3rd November 2025, will end on 7th November 2025.